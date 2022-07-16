Europe is top market for US crude as war redirects flow

Europe has surpassed Asia to become the top consumer of American oil for the first time in six years. From January to May this year, Europe took an average of about 213.1 million barrels of crude, while Asia received 191.1 million barrels, according to the latest available US Census Bureau data.

The last time Asia's volumes fell behind Europe for the same five-month period was in 2016, when the United States reversed its crude export ban, data showed.

This shift in oil flows underscores how significantly Russia's invasion of Ukraine has redirected energy supplies. In an effort to cut off funding for Russian President Vladimir Putin's war, the US and other nations have imposed sanctions on Russian oil.

As a result, more European nations have turned to the US for oil imports, while Russia offers its crude at steep discounts to countries like India and China, which have not imposed any bans.

As Europe tries to lessen its dependence on Russian energy and switches to other types of sweet crude to replace Russian oil, it is likely these trade flow patterns will persist, Energy Aspects global crude analyst Christopher Haines said by e-mail.

US crude production is growing but is not fast enough to accommodate the needs of both Asia and Europe. Additionally, the Middle East appears to be constrained in how much more it can send to Europe.

The region's largest producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are already struggling to meet their production commitments.

