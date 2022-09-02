Euro zone inflation hits record as ECB hawks push rate rise

FRANKFURT - Euro area inflation has accelerated to another all-time high, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank (ECB) to consider a jumbo interest rate hike when it meets next week.

Consumer prices in the 19-nation currency bloc jumped 9.1 per cent from a year ago in August, led by energy and food, beating the 9 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Stripping out those drivers, a gauge of underlying inflation inched up to a fresh high of 4.3 per cent, highlighting how price pressures continue to become more broad-based.

The question now is whether the data is enough to nudge the ECB towards a 75-basis point rate increase. It is an increment that has been deployed twice already by the US Federal Reserve, though dovish ECB officials caution against following suit as Europe braces itself for a recession.

The quickest price gains since the euro was introduced more than two decades ago leave policymakers seeking a delicate balance: Rates must be raised sufficiently to steer inflation back towards their 2 per cent target, but not so much that it chokes off whatever economic momentum remains amid fears of a Russian energy cut-off this winter.

The latest data may receive extra scrutiny after officials, including ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel, said it should focus more on inflation outcomes than projections as the war in Ukraine complicates forecasting.

But while Russia's invasion is certainly behind the spike in energy prices, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that strong consumer demand after coronavirus lockdowns ended has also pushed prices higher. Rising wages and a weak euro represent upside risks, he warned.

"There is an urgent need for the Governing Council to act decisively at its next meeting to combat inflation," Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel said after Wednesday's data. "We need a strong rise in interest rates in September, and further interest steps are to be expected in the following months."

Six Governing Council members have said publicly that they think a rate move of more than 50 basis points should be discussed, with money markets putting the probability of 75 basis points at more than 60 per cent. Following Wednesday's data, investors maintained bets on 166 basis points of tightening by year end.

Economists increasingly predict a recession in the euro area in the coming quarters as the rising cost of living saps demand, undermining the pandemic rebound.

Governments have been trying to offset the energy price shock through a myriad of measures, including tax cuts, direct payouts to households and subsidies for companies. All told, they have spent about €280 billion (S$393 billion), according to the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels.

BLOOMBERG