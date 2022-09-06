Euro hits 20-year low as Russia keeps gas supply off

The euro fell below 99 US cents for the first time in nearly two decades, while the pound was on the ropes on Monday as Russia's halt on gas supply down its main pipeline to Europe sparked concerns over energy prices and growth.

The euro slid to US$0.988 in Asia trade, the lowest level since 2002, while the sterling hit a new 2½-year low at US$1.14445 and remained close to its pandemic trough.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies with the euro the most heavily weighted, hit a new two-decade high, surging to a peak of 110.25.

Russia scrapped last Saturday's deadline for flows down the Nord Stream pipeline to resume, citing an oil leak in a turbine. It coincided with the Group of Seven finance ministers announcing a price cap on Russian oil.

The pound has also been weighed down by concerns over rising energy costs. British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said at the weekend that she would set out immediate action to tackle rising energy bills and increase energy supplies if she is to become Britain's next prime minister, as expected.

Citigroup Global Markets chief foreign exchange strategist Osamu Takashima said: "We can't have any confidence in the outlook for natural gas in Europe, and this is a negative for the euro. It heavily depends on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

The yen, at 140.38 per dollar, was under pressure near a 24-year low. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar slid 0.41 per cent and was near a seven-week low at US$0.6780.

"The first-order effect seems to be that the heightened geopolitical risk and consequent adverse global demand shocks will probably be the effects dominating," said Mr Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"The adverse demand shocks in a very unsavoury geopolitical environment are probably going to trigger, and reflect, safe demand for the US dollar... The European currencies are perhaps going to be the worst hit and on the back foot."

Outsized rate increases are on the cards this week. Markets have priced in a near 80 per cent chance of a 75-basis point (bp) rise in Europe and an almost 70 per cent chance of a 50-bp rise in Australia.

"One would have anticipated that a hawkish ECB (European Central Bank) should deliver some kind of a tailwind to the euro. But instead what you might get is the policy trade-off and dilemma biting in," Mr Varathan said.