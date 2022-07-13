Euro drops to near parity with US dollar for first time in 20 years

NEW JERSEY • Europe's common currency edged closer towards parity with the US dollar on Monday as energy concerns and the risk of recession weighed on the outlook for the euro area, while risk aversion fuelled a broad rally in the greenback.

The euro dropped as much as 1.3 per cent to US$1.0053, eclipsing its low from last week. The last time it was this low was back in 2002. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped as much as 1.1 per cent.

The currency's downward spiral has been swift and brutal, given that it was trading around US$1.15 in February.

A string of increasingly large United States Federal Reserve interest rate hikes has supercharged the dollar, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine has worsened the outlook for growth in the euro zone and pushed up the cost of its energy imports.

Shorts on the common currency were one of the most popular trades among foreign exchange professionals last week.

The euro position saw the biggest weekly change compared with other major currencies, with accounts adding US$769 million (S$1.08 billion) to net short bets totalling US$2.2 billion, the most since late November last year, Scotiabank strategists Shaun Osborne and Juan Manuel Herrera Betancourt wrote in a report on Monday.

Deutsche Bank global head of foreign exchange research George Saravelos told Bloomberg Surveillance on Monday that he could see the euro moving under parity, especially in the scenario of a "complete gas shut-off" from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The bank is pricing the euro to move between a range of 0.95 to parity against the dollar, he said.

"I really wouldn't say 0.95 would be unreasonable," Mr Saravelos said. "Even if this gas returns in terms of full flow after the maintenance period, the (risk) premium is unlikely to go away. And I think that's a critical thing that's changed over the past few weeks."

