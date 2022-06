ESG risks pose clear and present danger to banks: European body

FRANKFURT • The finance industry, including the watchdogs overseeing it, is not doing enough to protect itself from environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, according to the chairman of the European Banking Authority (EBA), Dr Jose Manuel Campa.

"It's an area where we're all late, and I would like to see more action, not just from banks, but from all of us, including regulators, if I may, as well as non-financial corporates," Dr Campa said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

"It's a clear and present danger and we need to move forward to try to address those risks."

The comments come amid mounting concerns that ESG is being practised in a way that is often geared more towards commercial needs than towards addressing environmental and social challenges.

A recent study by researchers at the European Central Bank (ECB) found that it remains "unclear" whether ESG is actually helping the planet.

At the same time, regulators have shown they will no longer tolerate inflated ESG claims by financial firms.

Last week, police in Germany raided the offices of Deutsche Bank and its investment arm, DWS, amid ongoing greenwashing probes.

DWS has maintained that it did nothing wrong, but the raid was promptly followed by the departure of the firm's chief executive.

Dr Campa said the EBA has been working actively to address ESG risks and is now seeking feedback from the financial industry through a consultation process "on how best to address these concerns from the prudential framework".

In the euro area, banks are in the middle of a landmark series of climate stress tests that are being conducted by the ECB.

The results will not be made public, and any impact on banks' so-called Pillar 2 capital requirement will only be indirect. But the ECB says it will eventually treat climate as it does other risks.

Dr Campa said there is also more in the pipeline to ensure European banks are properly prepared for the risks posed by climate change.

"Earlier this year, we published a requirement for banks that from next year, they will have to publish in the Pillar 3 disclosures on exposures to climate risk," he said.

"Not ESG broadly, but on the climate-related risk, and I think this is an agenda we need to push going forward."

Dr Campa appeared to reject European Union discussions around potentially using capital requirements for banks to steer capital towards ESG-friendly industries.

Adjustments to requirements should be made only "in order to cover potential risks that may arise from this situation", he said.

