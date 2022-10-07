EnterpriseSG helping more local firms enter new, far-flung markets

SINGAPORE - Venturing abroad for most Singapore firms usually means tackling nearby markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam or China while destinations like Africa, India and Latin America just seem too daunting.

Yet these markets could be fertile ground for local firms looking to diversify and become more resilient, noted an Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) spokesman.

The government agency assisted around 80 companies in projects in Africa, India and Latin America between January and May - 50 per cent more than in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

The sectors with the most potential in these markets include innovation and technology, manufacturing, built environment and sustainability, EnterpriseSG officials told The Straits Times.

Mr Benjamin Lai, regional director of EnterpriseSG's centre in Mexico City, noted how the interest in manufacturing had been tepid until a few years ago.

He said Singapore firms were telling EnterpriseSG that their customers wanted them to start manufacturing in Mexico or to set up there.

The opportunities in manufacturing for Mexico are fairly broad, he added, citing food production, automotive components and plastic injection moulding.

EnterpriseSG has 36 overseas centres, each covering a region. The most recent was set up in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2018 following growing interest from Singapore firms looking to enter East Africa.

"A diversified global presence enables us to help our companies make the first move or adjust to developments quickly," it said.

EnterpriseSG's regional directors in these centres work with firms in areas such as facilitating business opportunities, sharing policy updates and helping companies fine-tune their strategies for entering new markets.

Most of the smaller Singaporean firms venturing into these markets do so with the help of local partners, which include joint ventures (JV) and distribution partners.

Ms Jean Ng, regional director of EnterpriseSG's centre in Accra, Ghana, said the JV model is most common in West Africa, primarily because of the need for a local partner to assist in navigating matters like distribution and local regulations.

She cited the oil and gas sector, which has regulations requiring foreign firms to enter a JV with a local company in order to qualify for projects in the industry.

Mr Lai also believes it is important for Singapore firms to find a local partner in Mexico City - whether for a specific project or by hiring someone directly.

But there are some inevitable limitations with a partnership approach, as Ms Sabrina Ho, regional director of EnterpriseSG's centre in New Delhi, pointed out. She noted how most of the risk in such partnerships is undertaken by the local partner, which means the Singapore firms would have limited exposure to ground operations.