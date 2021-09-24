Enhanced grant to help SMEs grow their digital presence

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will get more help to build their online presence as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates the shift to all things digital, said Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, yesterday.

The Productivity Solutions Grant - which defrays up to 80 per cent of the cost of funding digital solutions - will be expanded from next month to include digital marketing solutions.

"SMEs can tap this grant to develop their digital marketing strategy, create content, and execute digital marketing campaigns to support or boost their business. They can also use it to build an online customer base and attract more traffic to their brick-and-mortar stores," said Ms Low at the annual SME Centre Conference, which was held virtually this year.

She added that going digital allows SMEs to capture new growth opportunities and markets, and be more efficient.

Businesses can make an appointment with advisers at any of the 12 SME Centres here for more details. The centres - set up by Enterprise Singapore and five trade associations and chambers - offer help like business diagnosis, advisory services, capability workshops and upgrading projects. They have helped over 20,000 enterprises so far this year and will be enhanced to support SMEs' needs, said Ms Low.

Companies can get insights into how to develop their workforce, since the centres have partnered the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP) to train their business advisers to use the Human Capital Diagnostics Tool navigator. The complimentary self-help tool developed by IHRP offers an overview of a firm's human capital maturity. An assessment can be completed in half an hour.

The business advisers can then assess the results to customise strategies for addressing specific human capital gaps within a company.

Businesses can also get help with managing finances at SME Centres. Ms Low said: "SME Centres have also been working closely with promising SMEs to co-develop and implement growth road maps."

She cited food manufacturer Asyura as one such business. It sells pastes for dishes such as ayam goreng berempah (spiced fried chicken) and curry chicken.

Asyura was started by Madam Norhuda Rabani as a home-based business in 2004, but she realised it had the potential to scale up. She approached the SME Centre @ SMCCI (Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and received advice about various issues, like costs of renting a central kitchen.

Asyura now sells 50,000 to 60,000 packets of paste a month in shops, online, and to restaurants. This compares with under 1,000 in the early years.

"I started the business to help family and friends, but now, I can also contribute to the community through cooking, which I'm passionate about," said Madam Norhuda, 49, who also plans to export the pastes to countries such as Australia and China.

Association of Small and Medium Enterprises president Kurt Wee said the advancement of technologies like artificial intelligence and intelligent automation has transformed business processes. "Businesses must adapt their processes to stay competitive... Although short-term survival is a key concern for many, businesses should focus on long-term survival and growth via continued transformation," he added.