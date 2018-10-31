EMA ties up with PSA, Sembcorp Industries on energy storage systems

Moves are under way to harness a game-changing technology known as energy storage systems (ESS) to enable Singapore to fully exploit its huge potential in solar power.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has roped in two private sector partners, PSA International and Sembcorp Industries, to help roll out the technology on a commercial scale.

ESS is akin to a large storage unit to capture unused energy. On the one hand, an ESS can help offset the fact that solar, wind and other renewable sources produce power only at certain times.

On the other, it also allows power grid operators to defer capital-intensive capacity expansion.

It is understood that details of EMA's partnership with PSA International and Sembcorp Industries are still being firmed up. The two private sector partners were selected because they have access to land and infrastructure to support the deployment of at least 1MW-hour of energy storage on site.

EMA chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun said: "ESS can play an important role in harnessing solar energy more effectively and maintaining a stable and reliable supply of energy."

PSA International regional chief executive officer Ong Kim Pong noted that "the electrification of port equipment, managing peak demand and optimising energy needs" are crucial to Singapore "becoming a fully sustainable green maritime port".

Sembcorp Industries group president and CEO Neil McGregor said ESS can help accelerate the use of renewable power here.

EMA has opened applications for private sector players to join its ESS initiative.