EMA, Shell issue SME grant call for energy solutions

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Shell have issued a grant call targeted at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to develop smart and clean energy solutions.

The initiative is supported by Enterprise Singapore under the Gov-Pact initiative.

This aims to help SMEs and start-ups collaborate and undertake projects, with the support of government agencies, that can become commercially viable.

SMEs, which can be part of a consortium, could see their solutions being deployed at Shell's service stations.

The grant call looks to develop smart energy management solutions that integrate solar power and energy storage systems.

The storage system would be used to power the service stations and mitigate the intermittent nature of solar power, while also providing fast charging for electric vehicles.

The grant call is looking for a storage system with enhanced cooling and fire safety features.

If successful, this could pave the way for wider deployment of such systems at more service stations and support solar energy adoption here.

EMA chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun said: "The use of more solar energy and (energy storage systems) will help to lower carbon emissions. This will also help Singapore achieve its solar and energy storage targets."

The grant call builds on an existing partnership struck by EMA and Shell last year to strengthen local capabilities in deploying smart energy solutions, especially for SMEs.

It allows interested SMEs to work alongside Shell to test-bed solutions at three Shell service stations and build up commercial capabilities.

Registration for the grant call will close at noon on Aug 6.

