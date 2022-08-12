Economy likely to see further slowdown as global demand deteriorates

Singapore's economy is set for a significant slowdown in this half of the year, with demand for goods and services facing challenges both at home and abroad, analysts said.

Rising living costs and higher interest rates are likely to squeeze household and business spending alike, risking growth in both consumer-facing and trade-driven sectors of the economy.

There are even bigger risks, such as a recession or near-recessionary conditions in major economies, further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war and disorderly market adjustments to aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks.

These headwinds prompted the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) to trim the top end of its forecast range for Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year to 3 per cent to 4 per cent, from an earlier projection of 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

The forecast cut yesterday follows a second-quarter downgrade, with year-on-year growth now estimated at 4.4 per cent compared with an earlier 4.8 per cent forecast.

The economy shrank 0.2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in the three months to June 30 - much worse than the previous projection of zero growth.

Analysts said it was testament to the significant loss in growth momentum that will likely echo in the second half.

While MTI does not expect Singapore to suffer a technical recession - defined as two quarters of consecutive contraction - analysts such as Ms Selena Ling, OCBC Bank's chief economist and head of treasury research and strategy, believe the risk cannot be ruled out.

Ms Ling said: "Any further moderation in manufacturing momentum, especially given the high base last year, would mean that the service sector would have to do the heavy lifting from here."

Manufacturing growth for the second quarter was revised down by MTI to an annual expansion rate of 5.7 per cent, from 8 per cent estimated last month.

Meanwhile, service industries also put up a red flag, with retail trade shrinking by 6.9 per cent in the April to June period from the previous quarter and seasonally adjusted.

Mr Barnabas Gan, senior economist at RHB Bank in Singapore, expects the service momentum to further decelerate in this half: "Some pent-up consumer demand seen at the start of the year may have dissipated, while higher inflation year-to-date may have dissuaded some retail expenditure."

While MTI narrowed its forecast range for GDP growth based on deteriorating demand, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) yesterday raised its 2022 trade forecasts yet again.

EnterpriseSG now expects non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) to grow by 5 per cent to 6 per cent this year, from the previous forecast of 3 per cent to 5 per cent. Total merchandise trade is seen expanding 15 per cent to 16 per cent, up from 8 per cent to 10 per cent.

But that is because EnterpriseSG reports nominal growth in exports or the value of exports, unlike MTI, which tracks inflation-adjusted real GDP.

Analysts such as Maybank Kim Eng senior economist Chua Hak Bin said Nodx actually contracted by 1.7 per cent in volume terms in the first half, in sharp contrast to the surge in value terms of 10.2 per cent.

He said that adjusted for inflation, real Nodx contracted for the fifth straight month in June, dipping 0.5 per cent year on year after a 1.3 per cent drop in May.

Dr Chua expects Singapore's GDP to grow 2.8 per cent this year. That assumes just 1.3 per cent growth in the second half, compared with 4.1 per cent growth in the first six months.

"The boost from the reopening tailwinds will dissipate, while global headwinds, including rising US and global interest rates, China's slowdown and a probable Europe recession, will dampen exports and trade-related services," said Dr Chua.

However, OCBC and RHB analysts were a bit more optimistic.

Ms Ling forecasts 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent for full-year GDP growth for this year, while Mr Gan expects a 3.2 per cent expansion.

Ms Ling said: "For Singapore, the strong revival in international visitors should continue to support the aviation-and tourism-related sectors, and resumption of travel would also benefit the recovery of the professional services sector - for instance, consultancy and legal firms."

She said that while growth in major economies may disappoint, key South-east Asian trade partners such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand are tipped to see a slightly faster pace of expansion amid continued recovery in domestic and tourism demand.

Some analysts also pointed out that while a slowdown in global demand may hurt growth, it might ease inflationary pressures in the coming months.

Mr Edward Robinson, deputy managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), reiterated the central bank's forecast that core inflation - which excludes accommodation and private transport costs - may peak in this quarter, but he stressed that significant uncertainties remain.

Both core inflation and headline consumer prices are running at a pace higher than MAS' forecast for the year.

Core inflation came in at 4.4 per cent, while the headline consumer price index was at 6.7 per cent in June - higher than MAS' full-year projection of 3 per cent to 4 per cent for core inflation, and 5 per cent to 6 per cent for headline inflation.