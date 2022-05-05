Factory activity expands more quickly in April

Factory activity in Singapore increased in April, posting a 22nd month of consecutive expansion, despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine affecting global supply chains.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, a key barometer of the Republic's manufacturing economy, came in at 50.3 points, up 0.2 point from March, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management yesterday.

The April reading for the electronics sector - up 0.3 point from March to record a faster rate of expansion at 50.7 - was attributed to faster expansion rates for new orders, new exports and employment.