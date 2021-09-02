Economists raise Singapore's 2021 growth forecast to 6.6%

Private sector analysts have raised their forecast for Singapore's 2021 economic growth for the third time this year, according to the latest quarterly survey released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday.

They expect Singapore's gross domestic product to expand 6.6 per cent this year, slightly higher than the 6.5 per cent forecast in June.

The prospect of reopening borders to international travel was the main driver for optimism and was cited as an upside risk by 70 per cent of analysts polled, up from 44.4 per cent in the June survey.

The Republic's effective containment of the Covid-19 outbreak and stronger-than-expected manufacturing growth amid robust global electronics demand were also cited as reasons for the increased optimism.

At the same time, a further deterioration in the Covid-19 situation and associated retightening of public health measures remains the most-cited downside risk to Singapore's growth outlook.

Respondents also flagged the downside risks from supply chain disruptions, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the more infectious Delta variant, which could constrain manufacturing and trade activity.

Some analysts also raised the possible negative impact of weaker-than-expected growth in China, arising from recent sweeping regulatory clampdowns.

The economists' raised forecast for the Singapore economy falls within the Government's upgraded projection. Last month, the Ministry of Trade and Industry lifted its 2021 growth forecast to between 6 per cent and 7 per cent, from 4 per cent to 6 per cent previously.

CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun noted that the downside risks for supply disruptions have been factored into the forecasts for Singapore's goods-producing sectors.

"If not for the supply disruptions, the forecasts for construction - which is affected by (manpower shortages due to Covid-19 infections in neighbouring countries) - and manufacturing would have been even higher," he said.

OCBC Bank head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling pointed out that the global supply chain disruptions do need "a fair bit of watching" as they may drive up costs beyond the short term.​

7%

Year-on-year growth that survey respondents forecast for Singapore's economy in the third quarter.

"So far, manufacturing, especially electronics, has been one key pillar of growth. Barring a strong uptick in construction and domestic-oriented services from here, any electronics weakness, particularly during the run-up to the peak Christmas order season, would pose some downside risk."

The MAS survey report noted that economic growth in the second quarter came in at 14.7 per cent year on year, slightly below the expected 15 per cent.

Survey respondents are tipping Singapore's economy to grow 7 per cent year on year in the third quarter.

The drop from the second quarter's 14.7 per cent growth is largely due to the base effects a year ago, when Singapore saw its deepest economic slump in the second quarter of last year amid circuit breaker measures.

Analysts' median forecast for non-oil domestic exports for the year was also raised to 9 per cent, up from the 7.5 per cent tipped in June.

In the latest MAS survey, the economists' predictions for overall unemployment rate remained the same as in June, at 2.7 per cent.

Inflation, measured by the consumer price index for all items, is expected to come in at 1.7 per cent for the year, higher than the median forecast of 1.4 per cent in June.

The median forecast for core inflation, which excludes volatile accommodation and private transport costs, was lowered to 0.7 per cent from 0.8 per cent previously.

The MAS survey was sent out on Aug 11. It reflects the views of 24 respondents and is not the central bank's own forecast.