Private-sector economists surveyed by the Monetary Authority of Sin-gapore (MAS) expect the country's economy to grow by 3.2 per cent this year, holding steady their predictions from two earlier surveys.

The estimate, released yesterday, is within the Government's unch-anged forecast range of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent growth.

The MAS survey showed that respondents expect a greater divide between trade-dependent sectors and those that rely on local demand.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS