Economic impact of Taiwan tensions manageable, but trade flows at risk

The economic impact of the geopolitical tensions over Taiwan appears manageable so far, but analysts fear there could be some short-term glitches in trade flows.

They also said that in the long run, the widening gulf between the world's two largest economies - China and the United States - will reinforce the ongoing shift in global trade and investment flows towards safer pastures, such as the Asean region, a trend with implications for Singapore.

"Geopolitical tensions are not going away any time soon. In fact, the conflict between China and the US is getting more entrenched," said DBS Bank's senior economist Irvin Seah.

"Hence, global corporations will continue to pursue their China-plus-one production and supply chain strategies, which will mean more trade and investment for Asean.

"So, from a long-term perspective, Singapore companies should increase their focus on finding opportunities in their immediate neighbourhood."

Beijing's initial response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has been to block imports from Taiwanese food producers and temporarily suspend exports of natural sand to the country.

Analysts said the measures are targeted at a sliver of the US$328.3 billion (S$453 billion) bilateral trade and should have limited impact on Taiwan's overall economy in the short term.

The bulk of Taiwan's exports to the mainland are semiconductors and related electronic components that are used in everything from mobile phones and computers to cars and aircraft.

China can hobble the Taiwanese economy by restricting those imports but the move is quite unlikely, given China's reliance on uninterrupted semiconductor supplies from the island.

"Hopefully, it will be a storm in a teacup which will blow over soon," said Ms Selena Ling, chief economist and head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank.

The only immediate worry concerns China's military exercises and live-fire drills that will extend till Sunday and cover six zones surrounding all sides of Taiwan, including both the sea and air space.

Dr Chua Hak Bin, regional co-head for macro research at Maybank, said: "China's military drills may disrupt aviation and shipping routes, but the impact will likely be limited and short-lived."

He said most of the shipping backlogs are at US ports.

Meanwhile, shipping costs have been falling from their highs, while delivery times have been improving.

China can extend the period and expand the area of its military exercises, further squeezing shipping lanes, but such a drastic step will also hurt the already struggling Chinese economy.

Most economists believe China will not be able to achieve its economic growth target of 5.5 per cent this year, thanks to its zero-Covid-19 policy that has required frequent lockdowns across the country's industrial heartland.

More than 400 flights were cancelled at major airports in Fujian, the Chinese province closest to Taiwan, this week.

No shipping company has so far reported any disruption or rerouting of its container ships.

Taiwan, however, depends heavily on energy imports, so a blockade of its ports could be disastrous.

The island is one of Singapore's top 10 trading partners, although the Republic's exposure to the Taiwanese economy is still quite limited.

"Singapore's bilateral trade with Taiwan amounted to about $100 billion in 2021, or about 8.6 per cent of total trade," said Dr Chua.

Singapore's electronics exports to Taiwan include integrated circuits (ICs), parts of ICs and personal computers, while non-electronic shipments comprise specialised machinery, measuring instruments and petrochemicals, among other products.

Tourism numbers to and from Taiwan have been small in recent months because of the country's stricter Covid-19 quarantine requirements.

The analysts stressed that it is the long-term impact of geopolitical conflicts that should be the focus of both businesses and policymakers in Asia.

DBS' Mr Seah said the global reset of trade and investment flows due to the challenging US-China relations and conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war is unlikely to be painless.

The fragmentation of global trade, or deglobalisation, is a mega trend that predates the US-China trade war.

Trade's share of global gross domestic product peaked in 2008 at 61 per cent, according to the World Bank, and dropped to 52 per cent by 2020.

The trend is further reinforced by major economies offering incentives to their businesses to reshore or nearshore production of strategic supplies, such as high-tech equipment and pharmaceuticals.

"Singapore businesses will have to stomach this global reset," said Mr Seah.