Downtrend for Singapore economy expected to continue this year

Singapore's economy last year ended on a low note from October to December, recording the slowest quarter of growth in 2018, as global trade tensions and slowing manufacturing demand eat into the growth of key industries here.
This downward trend is likely to continue into this year, which will be fraught with uncertainties in the global economy, said economists.
