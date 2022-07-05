Desperate for staff, hotels in Europe will hire rookies

DOHA • Top European hotel chains are hiring workers without experience or even a resume as executives admit years of underpaying staff have come back to bite, leaving them unable to meet post-pandemic travel demand.

Thousands of workers left the hospitality industry when international travel shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic, which started in early 2020.

Many chose not to return, finding better-paid employment elsewhere, leaving hoteliers facing a desperate shortage.

Europe's largest hotelier Accor is running trial initiatives to recruit people who have not previously worked in the industry, chief executive Sebastien Bazin said in an interview with Reuters at the Qatar Economic Forum last month.

The hotel chain, which operates brands like Mercure, ibis and Fairmont in more than 110 countries, needs 35,000 workers globally, Mr Bazin said.

"We tried in Lyon and Bordeaux 10 days ago and, this weekend, we are having people interviewed with no resume, no prior job experience and they are hired within 24 hours," he added.

In the short term, Accor is filling roles in France with young people and migrants, while also limiting services.

"It's students, people coming from North Africa... and basically closing restaurants for lunch or (opening them) only five days a week. There is no other solution," Mr Bazin said.

The new hires are given six hours of training and they learn on the job, he added.

Staff shortages are particularly pressing in Spain and Portugal, where tourism accounted for 13 per cent and 15 per cent of economic output, respectively, before the pandemic.

Hoteliers there are offering higher pay, free accommodation and perks like bonuses and health insurance.

"Many employees have decided to move to other sectors, so we are starting an industry from scratch and we have to fight for talent," Mr Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Spanish hotelier Melia, told reporters in Madrid.

To attract staff, his company recently provided accommodation, sometimes in hotel rooms, due to a shortage of rental housing near its resorts.

Smaller hoteliers face similar staffing challenges.

The operations director of Hotel Mundial, one of Lisbon's most iconic hotels, said it was currently trying to recruit 59 workers. Without enough staff, he fears some hotels will cut guest numbers and the range of amenities they can provide.

"If we cannot recruit, we will have to cut services," he said. "This is regrettable and dramatic for an industry that has had no revenue for the last two years."

Across Spain and Portugal, two of Europe's top tourism destinations, the scenario is echoed in bars, restaurants and hotels - the bookings they have longed for but at a cost they are struggling to meet.

Mr Jose Carlos Saco, 52, can only open his Madrid bar, Tabanco de Jerez, during the weekend when students in need of extra cash have no classes and are available to work.

Spain's catering industry is 200,000 workers short and Portuguese hotels need at least 15,000 more people to meet growing demand, according to national hospitality associations.

"The solution will surely be to pay more," said Mr Jose Luis Yzuel, who is from the catering services sector association.

Attempts are being made to lure workers back. In Spain, bars and restaurants increased workers' wages by nearly 60 per cent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, according to official data. But the tourism industry is still the sector that pays employees the least, around €1,150 (S$1,675) a month.

In neighbouring Portugal, salaries for hospitality workers are expected to increase 7 per cent this year. The average wage in the sector is €881 a month, above the minimum wage of €705.

Mr Bazin said that while hotels are only 60 per cent or 70 per cent occupied, they can cope with staff shortages, but the crunch time will come when they are fully booked between early this month to the end of next month.

"Half of it is we have been blind; we have been not paying attention to a lot of people and probably underpaying some people for too long as well," he said. "So it is a wake-up call."

REUTERS