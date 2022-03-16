Debt default looms, with impact set to be massive

NEW YORK • Russia's economy is fraying, its currency has collapsed and its debt is junk. Next up is a potential default that could cost investors billions and shut the country out of most funding markets.

Warning lights are flashing as the government kick-starts the process of paying US$117 million (S$160 million) in interest on US dollar bonds today, a key moment for debt holders who have already seen the value of their investments plunge since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.

The government says all debt will be serviced, though it will happen in roubles as long as sanctions - imposed because of the war - do not allow US dollar settlements.

Failure to pay, or paying in local currency instead of US dollars, would start the clock ticking on a potential wave of defaults on about US$150 billion in foreign currency debt owed by the government and Russian firms.

Signs of looming financial damage are appearing at many of the world's biggest money managers, including BlackRock and Pacific Investment Management.

But it is not likely to be limited to these giant funds. As much of Russia's debt was rated investment grade just weeks ago, the securities were pervasive across global fixed income portfolios and benchmarks, meaning the impact could ripple across pension funds, endowments and foundations.

"This will be a monumental default," said Mr Jonathan Prin, a portfolio manager at Greylock Capital Associates. "In dollar terms, it will be the most impactful emerging market default since Argentina's."

Russia is already a commercial pariah, crippled by sanctions and the exodus of foreign firms since the war started. The government has responded with capital controls, restricting outflows of money to protect the economy and the rouble.

Businesses and households are facing a double-digit economic slump and inflation accelerating towards 20 per cent. About half of the country's foreign exchange reserves - some US$300 billion - have been frozen, according to the Finance Minister.

Regardless of the Kremlin's policy on foreign debt payments, companies will find it harder to service their obligations as falling demand hits sales and profits.

Due to the sanctions and various decrees Russia introduced in response, a default appears all but inevitable. In addition to bonds crumbling to distressed levels, the conflict has left its mark on multiple markets. The rouble has plunged about 35 per cent against the US dollar this year, and local stock trading has been shut for two weeks.

On Monday, Russia's Finance Ministry issued an order to pay the US$117 million, but did not specify the currency. Using roubles is not an option for this week's coupons, based on the terms of those bonds.

If Russia does not meet its obligations, there is technically a 30-day grace period that gives it until April 15 to make good.

While the debt is substantial, it is probably not enough to cause a systemic problem for financial markets. That is the view of International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva, who said last weekend that banks' exposure is "not systemically relevant".

BLOOMBERG