Debt collection firms in S'pore see greater demand for services

Debt collection firms here are seeing robust demand for their services amid a rising trend of companies and people failing to service their debts as they struggle with the aftermath of the pandemic and rising inflation.

Those making the debt recovery requests range from businesses that did not get paid for work done, to people who are owed money by their spouses or colleagues.

Mr Israel Shankar Ganesh, head of legal for JMS Rogers, said he has seen a stark increase in requests for unpaid personal loans, corporate invoices and soured investment agreements since January.

He added that compared with last year, the increase in cases is at least 35 per cent to 40 per cent.

Ms Lyn Ling, founder of Fast Debt Recovery Specialist, said that a lot of the requests she receives come from car rental companies that are owed money for vehicle repair and servicing works.

She estimated that her company has seen an increase of about 60 per cent in corporate debt recovery requests and 40 per cent in personal debt recovery requests since the beginning of the year.

Both JMS Rogers and Fast Debt Recovery work with corporate clients to get back money on unpaid invoices for services rendered or goods delivered.

The two Singapore-based companies also deal with personal debt disputes, which are usually between friends, family and acquaintances like colleagues.

There has been a rise in requests from people who had lent money to colleagues, said Mr Israel.

The debtors are usually foreigners who were unable to travel home owing to Covid-19 restrictions at the height of the pandemic in 2020, he said, adding that some had to borrow money to continue paying their rent and sending money home.

Ms Ling has also handled cases such as that of a couple seeking to recover money from their former partners, and a person who borrowed money from a friend and then went missing.

The demand for debt collection services is expected to continue as high inflation and rising interest rates make it harder for companies and individuals to cope financially.

The latest official data on company insolvencies and bankruptcies showed an uptick last year.

There were 260 applications for compulsory liquidation last year, up 16 per cent from 2020. About 191 companies were wound up last year.

For the first half of this year, there were 141 applications for compulsory liquidation and 111 companies were wound up.

Applications for individual bankruptcies rose 11.5 per cent to 3,160 cases last year, while the number of bankruptcy orders rose 3.9 per cent to 1,003 cases.

For the first half of this year, there were 1,759 applications for bankruptcy and 571 bankruptcy orders.

Mr Kian Foh Then, deputy chief executive and chief operating officer of digital debt collection platform Collectius, noted that people are borrowing to pay for daily expenses, as well as for luxury goods and travel.

He expects borrowing to increase, with average outstanding unsecured debt ranging between $5,000 and $50,000.

In Singapore, Collectius assists financial institutions and big corporate clients in recovering their debts. The company also operates in six other regional markets - Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Vietnam.

The company is outsourced service provider's audit report-compliant, which means it can offer services to financial institutions here.

Other debt collectors currently do not require a licence to carry out debt collection activities and instead abide by rules set by the Credit Collection Association of Singapore, which represents debt collection agencies here.

But these debt collectors will soon have to apply for a licence after the Debt Collection Bill was passed on Aug 1.

Ms Ling said debt collection agencies play a role in ensuring that company insolvencies and individual bankruptcies remain at a manageable level.

This is done by working with creditors and debtors on a reasonable instalment plan - monthly, weekly or daily - so that the debtors can repay their debts in a manageable way, she added.

Any repayment plan will be sustainable only if it is based on the customers' financial situation, said Mr Kian.

For its services, JMS Rogers charges a non-refundable fee of $1,888 for a debt amount of $19,000 before it begins work on recovering the debt.

Upon each successful debt collection, the company charges 25 per cent of the debt collected as commission.

Ms Ling said the non-refundable fee that a collector charges before he begins work will help to cover manpower and petrol costs.

She added that the market rate for the commission ranges from 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the debt collected.

For debt collection to be successful, constant monitoring is necessary too, said Mr Israel, adding that after the debtor agrees to the instalment plan, debt collection agencies still have to follow up with the debtor and send him reminder messages to pay the instalments.

"'Tomorrow is the deadline, just a friendly reminder' - you just go on until the debt amount is cleared," he said.