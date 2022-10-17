Dealing with transitory and structural economic shocks

Having spent more than 26 years in the capital markets, I have since learnt that humility is a virtue that never tires.

Humility is not about being meek and accommodating; it is about being open to different perspectives, ideas and paradigms.

The 238 basis-point rise in US Treasury yields year to date (as at Sept 30) is one of the steepest and largest climbs in history, effectively erasing almost 14 years of positive return in just nine months.

Also, the S&P 500 is now down by 25 per cent, with the index falling 10 per cent just in September. The combined fall in both US equities and Treasuries is the worst since 1938.

A major problem dealing with economic shocks is that some are transitory while others reflect a structural shift in the underlying fundamentals.

Over the past two decades, the entry of China into the World Trade Organisation, the declining power of trade unions, the rise of the Internet and smartphone, globalisation and the free movement of capital, labour and people across the world, have resulted in downward pressure on prices across the world.

Some of these factors are now fading, leading to deep structural changes in the global economy. Inflation today may not be as high as in the late 1970s but it is certainly far more complex and multi-dimensional.

Deglobalisation, a smaller working-age labour force, geopolitical tension - all these issues support the case for structurally higher inflation and therefore higher interest rates.

The next few decades will witness the struggle between slower population growth (deflationary) and a falling working-age population in a world which is less tolerant of immigration (inflationary).

Besides a much higher inflation rate, the world may have to live with a stronger US dollar over the medium term. Although the US dollar index (DXY) may be trading near its peak due to the sizeable yield gap between the US Treasuries and the other Group of 10 currencies, the US dollar is not misaligned with its fundamentals.

Thanks to self-sufficiency in energy and most agricultural foods, the United States has benefited from a positive terms-of-trade shock. In contrast, the other major components of the DXY, namely the euro and Japanese yen, have seen their trade balances come under pressure, as both economies are net energy importers.

Will peak inflation and a dovish US Federal Reserve pivot weaken the US dollar? Perhaps initially, but they are unlikely to catalyse a long-term decline in the US dollar as the risk of the country's economy heading into a recession becomes more likely with each jumbo rate hike, and economic recessions have historically been associated with significant US dollar outperformance.

The greenback performs best when the US economy is either very weak (flight to safety) or very strong (international capital is attracted by the higher returns). But when US growth is neither weak nor strong, which will likely be the case over the next three to five years, the US dollar tends to weaken as the environment encourages US-based investors to seek higher returns abroad.

However, with US Treasury yields scratching the 4 per cent threshold and higher than other developed government bond yields, the allure of seeking higher returns abroad diminishes.

Hence, the US dollar may not be impacted by capital outflows.

After more than a decade of very low inflation, low interest rates and government bond yields, we need to change our mindsets and prepare for a period of structurally higher inflation, higher interest rates and government bond yields, and a resilient US dollar.

We are past peak globalisation, peak demographic growth and peak disinflation, but the only thing yet to peak is developed government debt levels. And despite both US equity and bond markets declining by about 25 per cent year to date, asset prices are still high relative to their own history.

As economist John Maynard Keynes famously said: "The markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent." There is no better time to cogitate, given the rather extraordinary situation we find ourselves in.

• The writer is the chief investment officer for South Asia Pacific at UBS Global Wealth Management.