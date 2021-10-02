DBS unit, Aussie exchange get crypto licences

DBS Vickers yesterday secured a licence to offer digital payment token services such as Bitcoin and Ether in Singapore, while Australian cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve became the first foreign entity to be granted one.

Industry observers expect more such licences under the Payment Services Act to be rolled out in the coming months as the Monetary Authority of Singapore has recently given its in-principle approval to several applicants.

The first licence was issued to Singapore fintech firm Fomo Pay last month.

SEE BUSINESS