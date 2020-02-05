DBS: Commodities to take bigger hit from coronavirus than from Sars

The coronavirus outbreak will hit commodity demand and prices far more than the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) did, noted DBS Group Research yesterday.

Analysts cited China's contribution to global metal consumption, which has shot up from below 20 per cent in 2003 to about 50 per cent now. DBS said it took about two months for metal prices to recover to pre-Sars levels. The brokerage also expects the adverse impact of the virus to be greater than Sars, as China posted high economic growth in 2003, versus decelerating growth this year.

Moreover, Wuhan, the virus epicentre, is a mega Chinese city and the centre for various industries, including cars.

This means that any supply chain and logistics breakdown and the extended Chinese New Year holidays would lead to more economic contraction and reduced commodity demand, DBS said.

It has revised its metal price forecasts down by about 2 to 3 per cent, especially for copper and steel.

Meanwhile, the brokerage believes that gold and silver prices will continue to be buoyed, given their status as safe-haven assets and persistent low interest rates.

Despite the bank's conservative view on the commodity market, DBS expects there to be bargain-hunting at the peak of the outbreak, which could come within the next one to two months if there is no significant community spread in other regions except Wuhan.

THE BUSINESS TIMES