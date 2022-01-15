Day-to-day market for physical oil cargoes is booming

The world's physical oil market is running hot, offering a boost to bulls. Prices for cargoes reaching oil refineries in Asia in two or three months have been rallying strongly all over the world so far this year.

The time lag between when those shipments are purchased and when they will reach the world's top importing region means the traders are effectively having to take a view on how the current Covid-19 Omicron outbreak will play out, especially in China.

"The oil market is unbelievably resilient, and bulls are in full control," said Mr Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates. "The physical crude market is way over the forward or futures contracts. It implies genuine prompt tightness."

Demand globally has proved stronger than expected as the latest coronavirus variant inflicts a softer hit to the economy than anticipated, mainly due to "milder Omicron expectations", International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.

Supply disruptions have also helped, he said.

The resulting market strength is apparent in cargoes loaded from regions including Russia's Far East, the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa, as well as barrels from US shale producers.

Spot differentials of Abu Dhabi's Murban crude to be shipped in March surged by more than US$1 a barrel, while Russia's Sokol crude, supplied from Sakhalin island in the east of the country, fetched a premium of about US$5.60 a barrel above its benchmark, according to traders. That is a gain of US$1.50 in a month.

Refiners in China, South Korea and India are snapping up millions of barrels of more expensive light-sweet US crude that is due to arrive in April.

In Europe, traders are already paying hefty premiums to secure sweeter varieties that are easier to refine after Libyan supplies of such grades tightened on a spate of disruptions.

Premiums for Forties, which often sets the regional Dated Brent benchmark, are at a two-year high.

Ekofisk, another key benchmarking grade, is higher than at any time during the pandemic.

In the United States, North Dakota's Bakken crude is trading at the strongest level in 20 months.

Libya was poised to restart oil exports from two key western ports earlier this week after militias ended a blockade of pipelines, but there have been disruptions to exports too.

But the strength appears to be stretching beyond the market for light, low-sulphur barrels that are similar to Libya's.

Even Russia's flagship Urals grade - which is higher in sulphur - is rallying too, and traders in Europe report strong demand across the continent.

Oil futures have climbed about 9 per cent so far this year, fresh from their biggest annual gain since 2009 as the reopening of economies spurs global consumption despite the rapid spread of Omicron.

The physical-market strength is mirrored in the futures market's forward curve. The derivatives are in a pattern called backwardation, where near-term prices command a premium to later ones.

Brent oil's so-called prompt spread touched 77 US cents a barrel in backwardation on Thursday, compared with 43 US cents at the end of last year.

Still, there is plenty of risk that the bullish outlook is too optimistic. The coronavirus is still casting a pall of uncertainty.

China has locked down some cities and the world's largest importer is attempting to contain a resurgence of Covid-19 variants.

Back in 2020, the nation's aggressive approach to combating the disease was a major contributor to global consumption weakening.

So any significant restrictions this time around may yet hurt demand.

There are multiple flight restrictions to fight Omicron in different countries, and signs across Asia of thinning traffic, which would lead to weaker prompt fuel demand.

Singapore's complex refining margins were at US$5.30 a barrel as at Thursday, compared with US$3.20 a barrel at the start of last month, according to data from industry consultant FGE.

The premium of Oman futures on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange versus Dubai swaps - often an indicator of the health of the Asian spot market - rose to US$2.15 a barrel on Thursday from US$1.46 a month ago.

