Data centres need more capacity, says industry association

Singapore has a "once in a lifetime" chance to become a global hub for data centres and other digital services as it is viewed favourably in areas such as regulation, governance and infrastructure at a time when demand is rising fast, Mr Wong Wai Meng, chairman of technology association SGTech, told The Straits Times on Monday.

The data centre industry has discussed building its own green power grid to produce and supply renewable energy for data centres, Mr Wong said.

He said the Government and private sector should collaborate more to meet the needs of digitalisation and the Republic's 2030 net-zero carbon emissions target.

Mr Wong's comments come after Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament last month that a call for new data centre applications would be launched this quarter, bringing to an end a moratorium on new data centre investments in Singapore that had been in effect since 2019.

In his remarks, Dr Janil said the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Economic Development Board will pilot applications to "facilitate the calibrated growth of data centres that possess the best-in-class techniques, technologies and practices for energy efficiency and decarbonisation".

The new conditions for data centre applications from this quarter were laid out at a closed-door meeting in January attended by SGTech, government agencies and local data centre players.

These conditions include a maximum of 60MW of data centre capacities allowed per year, in tranches of 10MW to 30MW.

New data centres will also need to have a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.3 and below. PUE refers to the amount of power consumed by a data centre. A lower value represents higher efficiency.

Additionally, reviews of land lease renewal applications will be shortened.

The new conditions, however, are not enough to support Singapore's pace of digitalisation and, if not relaxed, could deter large companies such as ByteDance and Tencent from pursuing new investments here, Mr Wong said.

By his estimates, the Republic has already forfeited investments that could have led to 200MW of additional data centre capacity during the moratorium.

He said that currently, Amazon, Microsoft and the rest of the industry can easily absorb double the amount of capacity permitted under the new conditions for data centre applications, and that is excluding new investments.

Data centres are an important part of the digital economy as they store, process and disseminate data for many businesses and consumers. However, they are also intensive users of water and electricity.

Between 2015 and 2020, 14 data centres with a total information technology capacity of 768MW were constructed on industrial state land, compared with 12 data centres with a total capacity of 307MW in the preceding five-year period, according to government data.

In its feedback on the call for applications for new data centre capacity, SGTech proposed that the industry be allowed to aggregate and meet its energy requirements via a private "green grid", which will produce and supply renewable energy for the centres.

Mr Wong said the industry holds the view that Singapore has the opportunity to position itself as a global hub for digital and data services. "It is crucial that Singapore continues to allow digital infrastructure to grow on local soil. This will ensure that companies base themselves here to be with their infrastructure and we capture the global digitalisation trend," he said.