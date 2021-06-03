CPTPP members agree to induct Britain into trade pact

Singapore and the 10 other members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreed yesterday to start inducting Britain into the pact.

A working group chaired by Japan, with Singapore and Australia as vice-chairs, will oversee the process, which will involve conducting negotiations and submitting a report on the proposed terms and conditions of the accession.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore supports the application from Britain, which applied to join in February.

"Singapore continues to welcome economies that are willing and able to meet the (partnership's) high standards... and to further advance deeper economic integration in the Asia-Pacific and beyond," he said in a statement.

Mr Gan noted that trade is a critical enabler for post-pandemic economic recovery, and countries should work together towards achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.

He added that the pact "supports the growth and development of small and medium enterprises by making it easier for them to participate in regional trade and supply chains".

The CPTPP is a free-trade agreement between 11 countries - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

It was concluded in January 2018 and signed in March the same year. It has been ratified by Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam so far, and came into force between these countries on Dec 30, 2018.

It is awaiting ratification by Brunei, Chile, Peru and Malaysia.

The partnership was at one point seen as a way for the United States and Japan to counter the growing economic might of China.

But former US president Donald Trump withdrew from negotiations when he took office in 2017, and his successor, Mr Joe Biden, has yet to indicate if any reversal is likely.

In 2019, Mr Biden backed the CPTPP, saying that "the idea behind it was a good one" and, during the Democratic primaries, said he was open to renegotiating US membership.

More recently, China itself has shown interest in joining the pact following its signing of the separate Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a less demanding agreement covering some of the same nations.

The joint ministerial statement from the CPTPP members noted that the potential expansion of the partnership will send a strong signal to the group's trading partners around the world of its commitment to support a free, fair, open, effective, inclusive and rules-based trading system.

"The commencement of an accession process with the United Kingdom provides an opportunity to advance the CPTPP's high-standard rules for the 21st century and further promote free trade, open and competitive markets and economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond," the statement read.

It further stated that amid the downturn of the global economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of inward-looking tendencies, such as restrictive and unjustified trade practices, an innovative, high-standards agreement like the CPTPP can be a significant contributor to post-Covid-19 trade and economic recovery in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

"We are resolved to continue our ongoing work towards this end, including to strengthen supply chain resilience and facilitate e-commerce."