SINGAPORE - The raft of government support and other relief measures last year helped get the local distributor of Yankee Candle through what has been annus horribilis for many retailers, but even more challenging times may lie ahead.

The ending of rental rebates and the winding down of the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) are posing problems enough for Pure Senses, but managing director Logan Wong has other concerns on his plate as well, as do many others in the retail sector.