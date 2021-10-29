Core inflation to keep rising with higher business costs, import prices

Singapore's core inflation will continue to rise over the coming quarters because of higher business costs and continued import price pressures, the central bank said in its latest macroeconomic review published yesterday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) noted in its biannual review that while business cost pressures have been relatively contained so far, they are likely to pick up next year due to factors such as the tapering of government support measures.

As the domestic economy reopens and private consumption picks up, these accumulating business costs will be passed on to consumers. On the external front, disruptions to global food production and consumer goods supply chains will likely take time to ease, it added.

Inflated shipping and delivery costs, as well as material costs, that have weighed on firms' margins could also be passed on to consumers in the coming year, especially if demand persists. For example, semiconductor chip shortages for at least another year could lead to the prices of consumer electronics remaining firm, MAS noted.

The ongoing logistics crunch could continue to push global food prices higher, which would lead to Singapore's imported food price inflation increasing further in the coming months and non-cooked food prices rising in turn.

MAS tightened its monetary policy earlier this month in the light of expected rising inflation, with the aim of ensuring price stability in the medium term.

It has forecast core inflation - which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs - to rise to 1 per cent to 2 per cent next year. Overall inflation is projected to average between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent.

In its review, the central bank noted that globally, inflation has risen faster in economies where demand recovery has been stronger, such as in the United States and the euro zone. In contrast, the slower recovery in demand in many Asian economies has weakened the pass-through from the rise in upstream costs to consumers.

Maybank Kim Eng senior economist Chua Hak Bin noted that besides rising energy and food prices, domestic price pressures are increasingly a concern.

"Rising wage and logistics costs are partly being passed on to consumers via higher prices," he said, citing how the food and beverage sector is raising menu prices due to costs, despite grappling with challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and heightened restrictions.

CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun noted that external inflationary pressures are likely to persist, since global supply chain disruptions remain a concern and material costs continue to go up.

He added that with demand recovering, continued supply-side constraints would mean higher prices are inevitable.

MAS also said that Singapore's labour market recovery remains broadly on track, even as heightened alert measures to curb Covid-19 infections had some temporary dampening effects in the second quarter of the year.

Demand for resident and non-resident workers is expected to rise next year as the economy expands at an "above-trend pace", it added.

However, it pointed out that the overall level of employment may not rise back to the pre-Covid-19 level even by the end of next year, in part because firms are expected to raise labour productivity and demographic factors continue to weigh on resident workforce growth.

The central bank expects resident employment to continue expanding next year, although it could slow from this year as resident labour slack is further absorbed.

"As the labour market tightens and business and worker confidence recovers alongside steady economic expansion, resident wage growth is anticipated to strengthen next year," MAS said.

Non-resident employment is also expected to stabilise, then rise gradually as Singapore progressively shifts towards managing Covid-19 as an endemic norm and as vaccination rates in the region improve, allowing more workers to enter.

But MAS cautioned that a significant setback on the path out of the pandemic or weaker-than-expected global growth could slow the pace of the labour market recovery in Singapore.