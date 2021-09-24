Core inflation edges up to 1.1% on back of higher food prices

Core inflation in Singapore rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in August, lifted by higher food prices and a smaller decline in the cost of retail and other goods.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, rose to 1.1 per cent year on year last month, up from 1 per cent in July. This was the highest increase since the key indicator hit 1.1 per cent in June 2019.

Meanwhile, overall inflation eased slightly to 2.4 per cent, from 2.5 per cent in July, slightly above the average estimate of economists polled by Bloomberg.

The moderation reflected lower private transport inflation, which more than offset the rise in core inflation, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) yesterday.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan said inflation risks appear balanced: "Upside risks may continue to be seen from the sustained strengthening of Singapore's economy, which in turn would translate into a tighter labour market and stronger consumer spending power."

However, an increase in Covid-19 community cases in Singapore, coupled with spare capacity in some of Singapore's key trading partners, will likely cap price pressures in the months ahead, he added.

August's inflation data showed private transport costs rose at a slower pace of 10.8 per cent year on year, compared with 12.6 per cent in July, largely due to a smaller increase in car prices and fall in other private transport service costs.

But accommodation inflation rose to 1.7 per cent, compared with 1.4 per cent in July, in line with the stronger pickup in housing rents.

Food inflation also climbed to 1.5 per cent last month, from 1.1 per cent in July, as the prices of non-cooked food and prepared meals saw larger increases.

The higher costs of non-cooked food were mainly due to a steeper increase in the cost of fruit.

The cost of retail and other goods fell at a more gradual pace of 1 per cent, compared with the 1.2 per cent decline in July, reflecting higher inflation for personal items and a smaller decline in the cost of personal care products.

In their statement, MAS and MTI noted that external inflation has remained elevated but has shown signs of moderating as base effects fade: "Upward pressures on global inflation should ease further over the course of the year."

They added that crude oil prices have declined recently due to concerns over the prospects for the global economy amid the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

"The supply-demand mismatches in some goods markets, as well as bottlenecks in global transportation, are mainly transitory and should ease with the gradual recovery in production and logistics services," MAS and MTI said.

The agencies added: "Wage increases (locally) should continue to be restrained as the slack in the labour market, while diminishing, will take time to be fully absorbed.

"Meanwhile, commercial rents are projected to stay low, capping overall business cost pressures. In comparison, private transport inflation is likely to remain resilient due to firm demand for cars. Accommodation inflation could continue to pick up over the course of the year on the back of strong demand for rental accommodation," they said.

Core inflation is expected to increase gradually in the coming months, while the likely pickup in accommodation inflation could result in a modest rise in overall inflation in the fourth quarter of this year, they added.

Core inflation is officially forecast to average between 0 per cent and 1 per cent for the year, while overall inflation is predicted to come in between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.