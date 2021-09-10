Copper's record surge spurs air-con market to mull over cheaper options

BEIJING • Copper's surge to record levels this year is spurring buyers in a key consumer market to mull over cheaper alternatives, in an early sign of how high prices might destroy demand.

Consumption is at risk in air-conditioners, an industry that accounts for a sizeable portion of global copper demand.

The world's top maker of the equipment, Japan's Daikin Industries, plans to replace half of the copper in its units with aluminium by 2025.

In China, a state researcher is working with the country's top home appliances groups on using more aluminium.

"The surge in commodity prices, copper in particular, is increasing cost pressures on air-conditioner manufacturers," said Mr Song Jingxue, director at the China Household Electric Appliance Research Institute.

"They can hardly pass that to consumers given low product differentiation, so many of them are considering aluminium as a cheaper option."

Air-cons have long been a key destination for copper. In China, the machines make up a big part of the 15 per cent of copper demand that goes to home appliances.

Copper soared to all-time highs in May, and remains elevated, amid speculation that a wave of demand from new energy sectors will leave buyers short and push prices much higher in coming years.

While aluminium has also surged, the moves to cut reliance on copper reflect how manufacturers are preparing for long-term risks. Copper accounts for about 20 to 30 per cent of the cost of making an air-con, according to the Chinese institute.

Daikin has used aluminium in some machines since 2013 and plans to accelerate the shift given surging copper costs, said spokesman Takashi Abe. It makes more than 10 per cent of the world's air-cons and currently uses about 90,000 tonnes of copper a year.

Fujitsu General, another Japanese producer, is also taking steps to make key copper-intensive parts such as heat exchangers from aluminium.

Copper is usually preferred because of its high conductivity for heat and electricity but aluminium has its merits, including lower weight and, typically, lower cost.

Copper prices above US$10,000 a tonne will accelerate efforts at substitution, with heating, cooling and cabling applications at greatest risk, said Morgan Stanley in May.

There is not much room for copper to fall given the coming demand boom in industries such as electric vehicles, according to Daikin.

The biggest obstacle to aluminium adoption, according to Mr Song, is resistance from air-con buyers, because they tend to prefer copper-based machines. This was an issue during previous copper booms in 2005 and 2011, which also drove talk of substitution, he said.

BLOOMBERG