Cooling chip sales heighten fears of global recession

SEOUL • World chip sales growth has decelerated for six straight months - another sign the global economy is straining under the weight of rising interest rates and mounting geopolitical risks.

Semiconductor sales rose 13.3 per cent in June from a year earlier, down from 18 per cent in May, industry data shows.

The slowdown is the longest since the US-China trade war in 2018.

The latest weakness in chip sales comes as concern about a global recession has prompted chipmakers to consider winding back investment plans.

Semiconductors are key components in digital products and services, which became vital during the pandemic when work and schooling were done remotely.

Chip sales started to cool as central banks raised interest rates to combat inflation, and Russia's war on Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China prompted a rapid reversal in the international outlook.

A Bloomberg Economics global tracker shows that prospects for the world economy have deteriorated rapidly this year, coinciding with chip sales beginning to slow.

Signs of an international downturn are also seen in data from South Korea, the world's biggest producer of memory chips. Growth in chip exports eased to 2.1 per cent in July from 10.7 per cent in June, the fourth straight monthly slowing.

In June, semiconductor stockpiles rose by the most in more than six years.

It is similar in Taiwan where data shows that manufacturing contracted in June and July, while production and demand slumped, with new export orders registering the biggest fall.

The weakening momentum is partly due to a slowing economy in China, which continues to impose lockdowns under its zero-Covid-19 policy. China's factory activity unexpectedly contracted in July and property sales continue to shrink.

In the United States, gross domestic product has fallen for two straight quarters. In Europe, factory activity plunged in June.

The International Monetary Fund still sees a global expansion this year, and slowing chip sales do not automatically indicate that a recession is imminent.

But they offer a glimpse into the health of an international economy that relies on them for everything from cars to smartphones to computers.

