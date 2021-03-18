For Subscribers
Economy Watch
Convergence of standards among challenges to fund green economy
Clarity on what green and sustainable is, an issue before sustainable investing can take off
The debate on vulnerability to climate change is more or less settled. But who will finance the transition to a net-zero carbon economy, and how? The answers are still a work in progress.
Singapore and other Asian nations appreciate the opportunity to set the course out of a pandemic-induced downturn towards a greener, more sustainable and resilient economy.