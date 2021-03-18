Economy Watch

Convergence of standards among challenges to fund green economy

Clarity on what green and sustainable is, an issue before sustainable investing can take off

Solar panels installed by renewable energy firm Sunseap in an HDB estate. A report by the European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore mentions green finance proceeds allocated to the energy sector here, including a $43 million loan raised in 2019 by th
Solar panels installed by renewable energy firm Sunseap in an HDB estate. A report by the European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore mentions green finance proceeds allocated to the energy sector here, including a $43 million loan raised in 2019 by the Sunseap Group. PHOTO: SUNSEAP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The debate on vulnerability to climate change is more or less settled. But who will finance the transition to a net-zero carbon economy, and how? The answers are still a work in progress.

Singapore and other Asian nations appreciate the opportunity to set the course out of a pandemic-induced downturn towards a greener, more sustainable and resilient economy.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Read more stories on climate change

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 18, 2021, with the headline 'Convergence of standards among challenges to fund green economy'. Subscribe
Topics: 