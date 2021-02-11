Continued wage support tops Budget wish list for SMEs: Survey

Continued wage support is top of the Budget 2021 wish list for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to a UOB survey released yesterday.

It found that 30 per cent of the SMEs polled said they applied for the Jobs Support Scheme and Wage Credit Scheme last year, while around 55 per cent want the schemes extended this year.

Companies in the wholesale trade and real estate and hospitality sectors were more keen on government assistance to protect jobs, while SMEs in sectors that are already on the road to recovery, such as manufacturing and professional services, were more interested in industry partnerships.

The UOB survey polled 782 local SMEs with revenue of less than $100 million from late November to early December.

Firms with turnover of under $10 million indicated a greater need for financial support to ease short-term cash-flow issues.

They put tax incentives, easier access to funding and grants, and assistance to apply for such grants and schemes at the top of their wish list.

They also had a slightly more negative outlook for their businesses this year compared with SMEs with turnover of between $10 million and $100 million. Around 60 per cent of the larger SMEs said they had a positive outlook for the year, while only about 50 per cent of the smaller firms agreed.

Larger SMEs displayed a longer-term view in their wish list items.

Their top requests were for more public and private collaboration opportunities, easier access to funding and grants and collateral-free loans for business transformation.

Mr Eric Tham, UOB head of group commercial banking, said: "Given the pressures on revenue that many SMEs faced during the circuit breaker period and subsequent gradual reopening of the economy, it is not surprising that they are seeking support to ease the pressures on their margins."

He noted that the study shows a continued need to support such businesses in their road to recovery, so they can retain employees, boost long-term resiliency and capture growth opportunities.

The number of SMEs that UOB's commercial banking team helped to access government assistance schemes more than trebled last year. A total of 20,000 smaller SMEs received help to apply for government reliefs, grants and funding last year, and the number of small business loans rose more than 11/2 times year on year.

UOB also received more queries on its green loans, which Mr Tham sees as a sign that firms are prioritising sustainability considerations.

Mr Lawrence Loh, UOB head of group business banking, said the bank will continue to work with partners such as Google, Shopmatic and Getz to help small businesses enhance their operational efficiencies and move online.

Since last September, it has helped more than 250 SMEs access trade opportunities in China via the OneSME ecosystem in collaboration with Ping An OneConnect and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

"With the green shoots of economic recovery growing stronger in the year ahead, it is important that SMEs be part of industry ecosystems so that they can have immediate access to current and future business opportunities," said Mr Loh.

