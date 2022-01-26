Concerns over 'bad inflation' as Japan starts wage talks

TOKYO • As Japan kicked off annual wage talks yesterday, policymakers sought to downplay the chance of rising raw material prices stoking "bad inflation", where wages fail to rise enough to make up for the increasing cost of living for households.

Under pressure from opposition lawmakers, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida blamed recent rising prices on global commodity inflation, stressing the need to boost wages and household incomes to achieve solid economic growth.

"It's desirable to create an environment in which companies can pass on rising costs and raise wages, so that increasing consumption spurs economic growth and inflation," he told Parliament.

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda also stressed the need for wage hikes to accompany any pickup in inflation.

"We remain vigilant to the risk prices may shoot up before wages begin to rise, or how (rising raw material costs) could hurt smaller firms. We must keep an eye out on these risks, while maintaining our current easy monetary policy," he said during the same Parliament session yesterday.

The policymakers made the remarks as the major business lobby and unionists kicked off annual spring wages talks, due to be wrapped up in March.

Some local media and opposition lawmakers have warned Japan may be experiencing "bad" inflation - driven by higher input costs and a weak yen - instead of "good" inflation backed by strong demand and wage growth.

Mr Kishida said it was hard to draw a line on what constituted "good" or "bad" inflation, and declined to say when Japan could achieve the type of inflation considered desirable.

Mr Kuroda said he did not think Japan was experiencing an "abnormally" weak yen, countering the view that the currency's decline was mainly to blame for the rising cost of living.

Wage growth is key to whether the central bank can sustainably push up inflation to its 2 per cent target, and for Mr Kishida to meet his pledge to stoke a virtuous circle of growth and wealth distribution.

But there is uncertainty about whether companies will heed Mr Kishida's requests to raise wages.

Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren has resisted the Premier's calls for uniform wage hikes of 3 per cent or more from companies that have been profitable.

At yesterday's meeting kicking off talks with labour unions, Keidanren chairman Masakazu Tokura said companies must set wages reflecting their own situation as the fallout from the coronaivrus pandemic makes profits uneven among sectors.

Japan has not been immune to the impact of global commodity inflation, with wholesale prices rising at a record pace, prodding more companies to raise prices and already shifting public perception that decades of weak inflation will persist.

Core consumer inflation last month was 0.5 per cent, below the central bank's 2 per cent target, as cuts to cellphone fees offset some of the boost from rising electricity bills and food prices.

REUTERS