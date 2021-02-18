Company briefs: ClubHouse Media Group

ClubHouse Media Group

ClubHouse Media Group, a self-described marketing and media firm targeting social media influencers, has surged over 1,000 per cent this year as retail traders mixed the company up with a similarly named app.

California-based ClubHouse shares a name with the buzzy conversation app known as Clubhouse, which is not publicly traded.

ClubHouse shares, which trade under the ticker CMGR, soared 1,026 per cent this year, with its market value ballooning to US$2.5 billion (S$3.3 billion) from just US$225 million early last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BLOOMBERG

Sembcorp Industries

Sembcorp Industries said it is actively monitoring the situation in Myanmar in the wake of the military coup.

On Tuesday, the company provided updates on its two investments in Myanmar. The first is a 225MW gas-fired power plant in Mandalay, operated through its subsidiary Sembcorp Myingyan Power Company.

The plant began full commercial operation in October 2018. Sembcorp said the power plant continues to be in operation and added that its employees are safe. The other investment, an industrial park development announced on Aug 17 last year, has not yet commenced.

Amazon

Amazon has purchased the Australian-based e-commerce platform Selz, which enables businesses to build their own online stores.

The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, was made last month and confirmed by Selz in a blog post. US media reported the acquisition on Tuesday.

Selz's operations could help Amazon fend off challenges from the fast-growing Canadian-based firm Shopify, which offers a similar service to retailers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE