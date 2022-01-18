Like most policy decisions, raising taxes is a trade-off between short-term pain and long-term gain.
And there is also no precedence of a tax being welcomed by taxpayers.
Like most policy decisions, raising taxes is a trade-off between short-term pain and long-term gain.
And there is also no precedence of a tax being welcomed by taxpayers.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2022, with the headline Long-term gains outweigh short-term pain of GST hike. Subscribe