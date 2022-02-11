'Come out to fight': Surging diesel strains Asia's truckers

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Soaring diesel prices are straining governments as they seek to stave off inflation from rising energy costs and quell discontent from aggrieved truck operators who are seeing profits shrink.

The diesel market in Asia has tightened significantly as reduced supplies from China coincided with production disruptions and surging demand in economies rebounding from the pandemic.

That has led to rising prices, putting a strain on truckers and governments including Thailand, which this week rejected a plea for an extra fuel subsidy, saying it would cost as much as US$7.3 billion (S$9.8 billion) a year.

The increasing cost of fuels such as diesel and gasoline is posing a challenge for the authorities and central banks globally as they try and tackle inflation while supporting economic growth.

It is also exposing Asia's fragile supply chain to more volatility as angry truck operators resort to strike action. Convoys of trucks clogged streets in Bangkok on Tuesday after the subsidy snub, while similar protests have been seen in Bangladesh and Indonesia.

The sector has experienced numerous hurdles since the start of the pandemic, from the infection of drivers that led to widespread labour shortages to supply-chain bottlenecks caused by delayed seaborne shipments and congested ports.

Diesel's surge is part of a global upswing in energy prices that has seen crude rally to the highest level since 2014 as consumption picks up and stockpiles dwindle. Further gains are forecast for oil, a rise that will only stir more resistance from truckers who are already saying enough is enough.

"We have been patient and run at losses for a year," said Land Transport Federation of Thailand president Apichart Prairungruang. The main industry body, which represents about 10,000 members, plans to raise service charges from Feb 15. "We need to come out to fight."

Trucks are the backbone of supply chains across Asia and disruptions such as strikes can worsen shipping delays and congestion at ports. There is likely to be little respite for diesel consumers in the near term, with industry consultant FGE predicting elevated prices until at least the middle of the year as oil refiners seek to rebuild depleted stockpiles.

In India, the main industry body estimates the cost of operating trucks has climbed by 15 per cent to 20 per cent over the past year, outpacing a gain in freight charges.

There are also concerns that diesel prices will increase again once elections in some states end in March. The fuel, which accounts for almost 40 per cent of total oil-product demand, has remained steady since last November after a cut to taxes.

"There would be a big repercussion," said Mr Naveen Gupta, secretary-general of the All India Motor Transport Congress, the industry group that represents about 10 million truck and bus operators. "There will be clamour for agitation asking the government to cut down prices."

While India's diesel and gasoline prices have not increased since November last year, Bloomberg Intelligence predicts inflation in January likely climbed above the central bank's 6 per cent target ceiling.

Japan is subsidising transport fuels as inflation expectations hit the highest since 2008, and the South Korean central bank has expressed concerns over rising prices.