Coal futures in China surge as Jakarta warns supply crunch not over

JAKARTA • Indonesia has warned that its coal supply situation remains critical, ahead of today's review of its export ban, unnerving global markets for the fuel used to generate most of the electricity that drives Asia's biggest economies.

Coal futures in China, the world's biggest consumer of the fuel, surged yesterday after Indonesia, the top exporter of the coal used in power plants and China's largest overseas supplier, last Saturday banned exports for January to avoid outages at generators run by state-owned utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

The price rise is among the first signs of the impact of Indonesia's coal export ban, which threatens the energy security of some of the world's biggest economies, such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.

China's benchmark thermal coal futures rose by as much as 7.8 per cent on the first day of trading since the policy was announced and were at 712.40 yuan (S$151) a tonne. That is the highest since Dec 20 and futures are set for their biggest gain since Oct 19.

Late on Monday, PLN said it had secured 3.2 million tonnes of coal out of the 5.1 million tonnes of additional supply for January that it needs in order to avoid widespread outages.

But it warned that "this critical period is not yet over", adding that it continued to coordinate with the government and other coal suppliers.

At the same time, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that coal miners, as well as liquefied natural gas producers, must prioritise domestic supply and ensure energy security in Indonesia before exporting.

He threatened to revoke the business permits of miners that failed to meet a domestic market obligation that requires them to sell 25 per cent of their coal output to the domestic market at a maximum price of US$70 (S$95) a tonne.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the ban was enacted to avoid disrupting the recovery of Indonesia's economy, South-east Asia's biggest, from the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the decision endangers Asia's economic powerhouses China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which together received 73 per cent of Indonesian coal exports last year, shiptracking data from Kpler showed.

The Indonesian authorities are set to re-examine the export ban today.

The logistics of rerouting coal cargoes to PLN's power stations will be challenging because it will require smaller barges rather than large carriers, said a Singapore-based coal analyst.

Mr Pandu Sjahrir, chairman of the Indonesian Coal Miners Association, said that as a "very short-term solution", the group's 10 biggest members will help PLN close the supply gap.

REUTERS