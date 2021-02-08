Chip shortage spirals beyond cars to phones and game consoles

TOKYO • A growing chorus of industry leaders have warned in recent weeks that they cannot get enough chips to make their products.

Carmakers appear in direst straits and have spurred the United States and German governments to come to their aid - General Motors last week was forced to mothball three North American plants and Ford Motor is bracing itself for a 20 per cent drop in near-term output.

But more industries have lately copped to shortages, emphasising how Covid-19 and a boom in a new breed of 5G-ready smartphones like the iPhone 12 are exacerbating a shortage of capacity plaguing the entire consumer industry.

Chip shortages are expected to wipe out US$61 billion (S$81.4 billion) of sales for carmakers alone, but the hit to the much larger electronics industry - while tough to quantify at this early stage - could be far larger.

Apple, a major Qualcomm customer, said recently that sales of some new high-end iPhones were hemmed in by a shortage of components. Europe's NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies - whose roles near the top of the supply chain grant them visibility over global chip flows - have both indicated the constraints are no longer confined to cars. And Sony said last Wednesday that it might be unable to fully sate demand for its new gaming console this year because of production bottlenecks.

"The virus pandemic, social distancing in factories, and soaring competition from tablets, laptops and electric cars are causing some of the toughest conditions for smartphone component supply in many years," said Mr Neil Mawston, an analyst with Strategy Analytics. He estimates prices for key smartphone components, including chipsets and displays, have risen as much as 15 per cent in the past three to six months.

At the heart of the crisis sits Taiwan and its largest company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the chipmaker of choice to the world's technology and car giants. It spent billions in past years ensuring it remains at the forefront of chip production technology - a costly exercise that has both paid off and also thrust it into the middle of a global geopolitical dogfight.

Last Friday, Qualcomm and Corning joined Biden administration officials to discuss the gathering storm with their Taiwanese counterparts and the island's top industry representatives including TSMC. Both sides repeatedly stressed their interdependence, Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua told reporters. The presence of several senior US officials and the Semiconductor Industry Association - which represents America's biggest chipmakers - emphasised the urgency of the situation.

The current crisis stems from several factors that converged last year. Like almost every chip designer on the planet, Qualcomm outsources production to Asian companies, foremost among which are TSMC and Samsung Electronics. The pair are increasingly the only recourse for producing the most advanced semiconductors. But their capacity takes years to plan and billions of dollars to build in tandem with customers, and the post-Covid 5G phone and Internet boom took their clients by surprise.

Industry executives also blame excessive stockpiling, which began over the summer when Huawei Technologies began hoarding components to ensure its survival from crippling US sanctions. Led by Huawei, Chinese imports of chips of all kinds climbed to almost US$380 billion last year - making up almost a fifth of the country's overall imports for the year.

Rivals including Apple, worried about their own caches, responded in kind. At the same time, the stay-at-home era spurred sales of home appliances from the costliest TVs to the lowliest air purifiers, all of which now come with smart, customised chips.

"There's a chip stockpiling arms race," said Mr Will Bright, co-founder and chief product officer at Drop, which uses custom chips in headphones and keyboards.

All that has dried up the spigot for smaller-volume buyers such as the makers of cars and gaming consoles: Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft have struggled to make enough Switches, PlayStations and Xboxes for about a year. The game hardware industry is bracing itself for supply to get worse before it gets better this year, potentially even affecting the next holiday season.

Last Friday, Minebea Mitsumi - a vital supplier to the transport and electronics industries - suggested shortages may plague even more sectors, including aviation. "Demand is springing up everywhere at a faster-than-expected pace," chief executive Yoshihisa Kainuma told analysts. "Airlines around the world are scrapping old aircraft to slim down their balance sheet. And people's desire to travel will explode after the pandemic."

It's anybody's guess when production will catch up with demand. But a growing number of industry observers do not see quick or simple resolution.

"A lot of it can be traced back to the second quarter of last year, when the whole world basically shut down. Many car companies shut down manufacturing and their suppliers reprioritised," said Mr Mario Morales, an analyst with IDC. "Not until the second half will we see relief for some of these markets."

BLOOMBERG