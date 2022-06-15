Chinese regulators warn global banks about pay: Sources

HONG KONG • One after another, the big names in global finance were summoned by Chinese officialdom.

On the agenda: salaries - specifically, telling Credit Suisse Group, Goldman Sachs Group and UBS Group to report details on how they compensate their top bankers.

Do not reward your top people too lavishly, Chinese regulators warned the banks this year in meetings in Shanghai and Beijing, or you might run afoul of the Communist Party, according to people familiar with the matter.

The say-on-pay meetings, reported here for the first time, are just one of the many potholes that global banks have encountered lately on their long, rocky road into China. After years of losses or skimpy returns, some of them are reassessing their prospects. In the short term, the outlook is not good.

Hopes that banks' business in China finally might be paying off have been dented and dented again. China's Covid-19 lockdowns, its volatile markets and moves by President Xi Jinping to reshape the business scene - and reassert the state's control - have reverberated through banks in New York, London and Zurich.

Publicly, executives say they are as committed as ever to China. But privately, a growing number of executives in the region are expressing doubts about their banks' immediate future here.

Interviews with eight senior bankers at firms including Goldman, Morgan Stanley and UBS - all of whom spoke on condition that they not be named to avoid angering their superiors, clients or the Chinese authorities - point to a litany of problems.

Questions about pay are but one worry - among other things, regulators have pressed banks to reduce cash compensation and extend deferred bonuses to three years or more, people familiar with the meetings say. Other concerns involve licences, recruiting and data security.

In a sign of the new times, several major banks, among them Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and UBS, recently shuffled senior executives in China. After hiring about 200 people here last year, Credit Suisse is now delaying plans to form a local bank and could let go of dozens, according to people familiar with the matter. Other banks could make similar moves.

"Wall Street banks really need to ask themselves now: Why do I want to be in China?" said Associate Professor Veronique Lafon-Vinais at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. "Are they truly profitable? What is the true return on capital for their China business?"

It is a remarkable turn of fortune. Only three years ago, many of these same banks were celebrating as China began to throw open the market to foreign competition. Global banks were allowed to take control of the joint ventures they had struck up with Chinese partners to gain an initial toehold on the mainland.

Morgan Stanley, which formed a securities venture in 2011, eked out a small profit on its China business in 2021. So did JPMorgan, which re-established itself around 2019. Profit jumped at Credit Suisse, in China since 2008, and UBS, established in 2006, albeit from tiny bases.

All in all, the top six global banks made roughly US$42 million (S$58.5 million) in China last year - a pittance next to their earnings elsewhere. Those figures do not include profits made from dealmaking with Chinese clients outside the country.

Global banks' most profitable China business - selling new stock in Chinese companies on offshore markets - has plunged 94 per cent this year from the same period last year, now that Mr Xi has tightened rules on foreign listings.

Offshore bond sales are down 39 per cent. Inside China, foreign banks have made little headway against the country's domestic banking giants.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have only added to the strains.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was the agency that summoned executives to discuss bankers' pay. People familiar with the meetings characterised the discussions as a highly unusual, if not unprecedented, regulatory intrusion into foreign banks' personnel decisions.

Executives in attendance, which included Credit Suisse local chairman Janice Hu and Goldman China co-head Sean Fan, were told by top regulators to keep compensation, especially for senior managers, in line with the "common prosperity" agenda.

Yesterday, the CSRC denied that it and its securities association had asked foreign investment banks for senior executives' pay details or suggested that they implement pay curbs, rejecting media reports.

"The reports are not factual," it said in a statement, adding that no such meetings were held.

On pay, a first-year managing director at a Chinese broker can get about 4 million yuan (S$825,000) in compensation.

The large Wall Street firms offer 10 per cent to 20 per cent more than that, while second-tier foreign banks are struggling to match it, according to Mr Eric Zhu, head of financial services recruitment at Morgan McKinley.

The more senior bankers at local firms, which still dominate dealmaking, can take home well above 10 million yuan, something that foreign firms have a hard time matching, according to headhunters.

Among other things, regulators told the bank executives to avoid excessive income gaps. They were forbidden to pay salaries that might be deemed unfairly high, one of the people said.

Executives also must contend with compliance staff who report directly to regulators rather than the banks - and cannot be fired without regulators' approval. Some bankers are worried that the local authorities also might refuse to honour tax incentives offered as part of a programme to senior foreign managers as the slow economy and a property slump erode government coffers, people familiar with the matter said.

Given that China is the world's second-largest economy, global banks are not about to pull out.

For example, UBS in March increased its stake in its securities venture to 67 per cent and its revenue in the mainland has almost doubled to US$1 billion in 2021 from 2019.

