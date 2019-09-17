China's slump deepens with worst industrial output growth since 2002

BEIJING • The slowdown in China's economy deepened last month, with industrial production growth at its weakest in 17½ years amid spreading pain from a trade war with the United States and softening domestic demand.

Retail sales and investment gauges also worsened, data released yesterday showed, reinforcing views that China is likely to cut some key interest rates this week for the first time in more than three years to prevent a sharper slump in activity.

Premier Li Keqiang said in an interview published ahead of the data release that it was "very difficult" for the economy to grow at 6 per cent or more and that it faced "downward pressure".

Despite a slew of growth-boosting measures since last year, the world's second-largest economy has yet to stabilise. Analysts say Beijing needs to roll out more stimulus to ward off a sharper slowdown.

Industrial output growth unexpectedly weakened to 4.4 per cent last month from the same period a year earlier - the slowest pace since February 2002, receding from 4.8 per cent in July this year. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a pickup to 5.2 per cent.

In particular, the value of delivered industrial exports fell 4.3 per cent year on year - the first monthly decline in at least two years, Reuters records showed - reflecting the toll that the escalating trade war is taking on Chinese manufacturers.

The conflict escalated dramatically last month, with US President Donald Trump announcing new tariffs on Chinese goods from Sept 1, and China letting its yuan currency sharply weaken days later.

After Beijing hit back with retaliatory tariffs, Mr Trump said existing levies would also be raised next month and in December.

While both sides are set to resume face-to-face negotiations early next month, most analysts do not expect a durable trade deal, or even a significant de-escalation, any time soon.

Traders expect a cut in the central bank's medium-term loan facility (MLF) rate as early as today, which would open the way for a reduction in the new-loan prime benchmark rate later in the week.

Analysts said in recent weeks that China's economic growth was already testing the lower end of Beijing's full-year target of around 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent, which is likely to spur more policy easing. Second-quarter growth cooled to 6.2 per cent, the weakest in nearly 30 years.

"The key downside risk is the authorities not stepping up policy support sufficiently," said Mr Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

Room for stimulus is believed to be limited by fears of rising debt risks, with policy easing by the People's Bank of China expected to be more restrained than that by the US Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank.

Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu wrote in a note after the data release that a cut in the MLF rate by around 10 basis points today had become more likely. Dr Lu foresaw this month's industrial output being hampered by an anti-pollution campaign ahead of and during a key anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct 1.

Last month's gloomy activity data added to signs of broad-based economic weakness, following soft trade and credit reports last week.

Retail sales missed expectations as growth eased to 7.5 per cent from 7.6 per cent in July. Analysts had forecast a slight rebound to 7.9 per cent.

China's car sales have slumped all year, leading the statistics bureau to start reporting a new reading on consumption. Excluding vehicles, retail sales rose 9.3 per cent year on year.

Fixed-asset investment also disappointed. It rose 5.5 per cent for the first eight months of the year from the same period last year, down from 5.7 per cent in the January to July period this year compared with last year. Analysts had expected 5.6 per cent.

Industrial investment appeared to be the main drag, as investment growth in the mining and the manufacturing sectors eased off in the first eight months.

But infrastructure investment - a key driver of growth - picked up to 4.2 per cent in the first eight months of this year, from 3.8 per cent in the January to July period this year compared with last year.

Real estate was one of the few bright spots last month. Property investment grew at its fastest pace in four months as sales reached their highest in more than a year.

REUTERS