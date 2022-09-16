China's slowdown set to worsen amid virus curbs, housing crisis

BEIJING - Six months after China's government set ambitious economic targets for the year, growth has slowed so sharply that several major banks do not even think 3 per cent is achievable any more.

Growth projections have come down steadily since March when the official target of around 5.5 per cent was first disclosed.

The consensus in a Bloomberg survey is for the economy to expand 3.5 per cent this year, which would be the second-weakest annual reading in more than four decades.

Forecasters at Morgan Stanley and Barclays are among those predicting even slower growth as risks mount into the year end.

It is not just China's strict zero-Covid-19 policy of lockdowns and mass testing that is buffeting the economy.

A housing market collapse, drought and weak demand both at home and overseas have all undercut growth.

Barclays chief China economist Jian Chang last week cut her full-year growth forecast to 2.6 per cent from 3.1 per cent, citing the "deeper and longer property contraction, intensified Covid-19 lockdowns and slowing external demand".

The cash crunch faced by developers will extend into next year and weak confidence in the real estate market and the economy will hold back any meaningful recovery in home sales, she wrote.

Here is a look at the main risks the economy is facing and what the latest data and alternative indicators say about the outlook for the rest of the year.

FALLOUT FROM VIRUS CURBS

The biggest drag on the economy is the zero-Covid-19 policy, which the government remains committed to despite more infectious virus strains making it harder than ever to control outbreaks.

The virus has spread to every province this year and almost 865,000 people have been infected. Major cities like Shanghai, Shenzhen and more recently, Chengdu, have locked down their populations and shut businesses to curb outbreaks.

Frequent testing is required - as often as every 48 hours in Beijing now - even in places where there are no outbreaks. The curbs have taken a toll on consumers, with spending taking months to recover after lockdowns.

The official consumer confidence index plunged to its lowest level in nearly 10 years in April and it has barely recovered since.

Tourism has been decimated.

"The overall economic impact of Covid-19 restrictions almost certainly worsened at the margin in August, and likely will again in September," Ms Ernan Cui, an analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, wrote in a recent report.

"The repeated high-profile lockdowns in major cities such as Shenzhen might remind households of the possibility of more disruptions to come, encouraging them to consume less and save more - as they have since the start of the pandemic."

While some China watchers have speculated that the zero-Covid-19 policy may be eased after the Communist Party's congress next month, economists at Nomura Holdings and Goldman Sachs say that is unlikely.

Nomura predicts the policy will remain in place until at least March next year.

If it is gradually eased from then, the economy could be in for a difficult period with people "overwhelmed by a surging Covid-19 infection", Nomura chief China economist Lu Ting wrote in a report.

Aside from the direct healthcare costs of a spike in illness and death, a widespread outbreak would also mean extended disruptions to business and consumer activity as people stay home and absenteeism from work rises.

PROPERTY MARKET CRISIS

What started in 2020 as a bid by the government to cut the amount of risky debt held by property developers has grown into a crisis for the entire property market.

Major builders have defaulted and halted construction, home owners have halted mortgage payments because of unbuilt homes, and demand for concrete, steel and everything else needed to build apartments has slumped.

There is no sign that the contraction in homes sales - which began in July last year - has eased.

The almost 900 billion yuan (S$181.4 billion) of homes sold in July this year was about 30 per cent below the amount sold a year earlier. About 660 million sq m of homes were sold this year up to the end of July, the lowest since 2015.

The crisis has undermined the wealth of Chinese households, which keep much of their wealth in real estate.

Prices for new homes have contracted for 11 consecutive months, with the deepest declines in the smaller and regional cities where the majority of people live.

IMPACT ON DEMAND

The housing crisis is rippling across China's critical manufacturing sector.

Steel output dropped to a four-year low in July, and even though there are some signs of a recovery, demand remains very weak, with inventories 41 per cent higher at the end of August than they were at the start of this year.

Meanwhile, cement output over the past year was the lowest it had been in more than a decade.

While that has been good for reducing China's carbon emissions, it is not good for the manufacturing sector, which contracted for a second month in August.

Global demand for Chinese-made goods is also slowing after a 2½-year boom in exports, another drag on manufacturing.

Even though the value of exports still rose 7.1 per cent last month from a year earlier, volumes are under pressure.

Shanghai port, the world's largest, processed 8.4 per cent less cargo by weight last month compared with a year earlier.

On top of that, China just had its hottest summer on record, with the drought and heat causing power shortages in some areas, curbing output in July and August, and damaging crops.

The full extent of the damage will take months to become clear, although autumn harvests will likely be affected and power shortages could persist, especially for heavy users like aluminium smelters.

Local governments are spending more on Covid-19 testing and quarantine - with that cost likely to rise for the rest of the year as curbs are tightened.

At the same time, their revenues are plummeting because of a slump in land sales and tax cuts.

Budget shortfalls have soared: The augmented deficit was 5.25 trillion yuan in the year to July, almost the same as for the whole of last year and worse than at the same point in 2020.

Some governments cannot pay their bills on time, with Bloomberg calculations showing Covid-19 testing firms are struggling to get paid.

