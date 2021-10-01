China's manufacturing PMI shrinks for 1st time since virus outbreak

BEIJING • Activity in China's vast factory sector contracted in September for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the latest sign of deceleration in the world's second-largest economy.

The drop in the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) below the 50 mark, which signals a decline in output, shows the damage a widespread electricity crunch is having on growth.

The problem for the economy is that manufacturing and property investment have been the main drivers of growth since the pandemic hit, while consumption growth remains relatively weak.

Beijing is focused on preventing instability: The central bank told financial institutions to prevent fallout from the property slowdown which has exacerbated a debt crisis at China Evergrande Group, and targeted financial easing aimed at the manufacturing sector may be likely.

But economists see little prospect of relaxation of tough policies when President Xi Jinping and top officials meet to set economic priorities.

When the government set its growth target at "above 6 per cent" in March, economists saw it as modest against their own predictions of 8 per cent plus. Many are now rethinking their views, with major banks from Goldman Sachs to Nomura Holdings downgrading their forecasts in recent weeks.

Here's a deeper look at the challenges facing China's economy.

Chinese factories in 21 provinces have been hit by power cuts in recent weeks, largely driven by a spike in coal prices. The impact was in the official manufacturing PMI, which declined to 49.6 from 50.1 in August.

Beijing has scrambled to solve the problem by allowing power companies to raise prices and trying to funnel more coal to the sector. Those efforts could get production going again, but that relief might not come for weeks.

Beyond that, Beijing is signalling that it wants highly energy-intensive producers, like steel and chemical factories, to reduce output for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Evergrande accounts for only about 4 per cent of China's property sales, so economists are more worried about a broader slowdown in real estate investment prompted by the government's efforts to slow the pace of mortgage lending and curb financing for property developers.

China's central bank told financial institutions this week to cooperate with local governments to stabilise the property market, repeating a call for "healthy development" of the real estate sector.

Beijing wants to avoid a crash, but has vowed not to use the property sector to stimulate growth and so is unlikely to shift to easing restrictions significantly.

In addition, China has been tested by Covid-19 clusters in south-eastern and northern regions in recent weeks. The nation's zero-tolerance approach to the virus means stringent curbs will impede an already-slow recovery in consumption. The slowdown is most visible in China's car sales, which fell nearly 15 per cent year on year in August.

The latest outbreaks led to lacklustre tourism revenue over a national holiday period last week. That is likely to be repeated over the seven-day National Day holiday at the beginning of October.

Finally, surging prices of coal and other commodities have strangled profit growth for downstream manufacturers in sectors like electronics and cars. Industrial profit growth already decelerated to its slowest level in almost a year in August.

Some factories are cutting back on production, meeting only the most profitable orders. Raising electricity prices might be the solution to power cuts, but will add to their cost burden.

BLOOMBERG