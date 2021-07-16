China's growth slows to 7.9% in Q2, easing more than expected

BEIJING • China's economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the second quarter, hit by costlier raw materials and new Covid-19 outbreaks, as expectations build that more stimulus will be unleashed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 7.9 per cent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, official data showed yesterday, missing expectations for a rise of 8.1 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

Growth slowed significantly from a record 18.3 per cent expansion in the January-March period, when the year-on-year growth rate was heavily skewed by the Covid-19-induced slump in the first quarter of last year.

June data slowed from May but beat expectations.

"The numbers were marginally below our expectation and the market's expectation (but) I think the momentum is fairly strong," said UOB economist Woei Chen Ho in Singapore.

"Our greater concern is the uneven recovery that we've seen so far, and for China, the recovery in domestic consumption is very important... retail sales this month were fairly strong and that may allay some concerns."

While the world's second-largest economy has rebounded strongly from the Covid-19 crisis, buoyed by solid export demand and policy support, data releases in recent months have suggested some loss in momentum.

Small Covid-19 outbreaks have kept a lid on consumer spending.

Industrial output grew more slowly in June, dragged down by a sharp fall in motor vehicle production, while higher raw material costs, supply shortages and pollution controls are weighing on industrial activity.

"The domestic economic recovery is uneven," said Ms Liu Aihua, an official at the National Bureau of Statistics.

"We must also see that the global epidemic continues to evolve, and there are many external instabilities and uncertain factors."

Premier Li Keqiang reiterated on Monday that China would not resort to flood-like stimulus although economists in the Reuters poll expect more support this year.

China's strong exports have been a key feature in its recovery, but a Customs official said this week that overall trade growth may slow in the second half of 2021, partly reflecting Covid-19 pandemic uncertainties.

"Headwinds to growth are likely to intensify during the second half of the year," said Mr Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics.

"China's Covid-19 export boom appears to have peaked and will unwind over the coming quarters as vaccine roll-outs and reopening help to normalise global consumption patterns."

