China's factory deflation deepens while consumer price gains slow

BEIJING • China's factory deflation deepened last month and consumer price gains slowed, signalling ongoing weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

The producer price index (PPI) dropped 3.1 per cent in the month, versus a forecast 2.5 per cent decline. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.3 per cent last month from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. This compares to the median estimate of a 3.7 per cent increase, as well as a 4.3 per cent rise in March.

The fall in both inflation indexes reflects weak demand both at home and abroad, and gives policymakers further cause to increase stimulus as the economy faces its worst slump in decades.

Consumer price pressure will likely soften further as the effects of an earlier African swine fever outbreak fade, while the factory price outlook is darkened by the collapse in global demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Overall, today's data showed that price pressures continued to soften and suggested a still fragile recovery in domestic demand," said Ms Michelle Lam, greater China economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

"Even though credit growth is rebounding, there remains room for further People's Bank of China (PBOC) easing, especially when external demand starts to disappoint."

The PBOC, China's central bank, vowed "more powerful" policies to counter unprecedented economic challenges from the Covid-19 outbreak in its quarterly monetary policy report on Sunday, without explicitly stating what measures will come next.

It reiterated that prudent monetary policy will be more flexible and appropriate and that it will keep liquidity at a reasonable level.

Pork prices, a key element in the country's CPI basket and a source of inflation owing to the swine fever outbreak, rose 96.9 per cent from a year earlier, moderating from March's 116.4 per cent gain. Food prices, as a whole, also eased from last month, rising 14.8 per cent from a year ago.

While food and commodities helped push down headline price gains, underlying inflation suggests that domestic demand remains sluggish. Core inflation, which removes the more volatile food and energy prices, slowed to 1.1 per cent from a year earlier after 1.2 per cent in March.

Factory deflation, however, is a bigger concern for policymakers. Falling factory product prices, weighed on by the oil price decline, made it hard for companies to generate profits and expand businesses. Weaker external demand also bodes ill for exporters' outlook.

"Deflationary pressure far exceeds inflationary pressure this year and it'll be very hard to turn it around," said Mr Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Group. "But this opens up a window for rate cuts and a deposit rate cut is just a matter of time."

