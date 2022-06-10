China's exports rebound in May but threat of broader slowdown looms

BEIJING • China's exports rebounded last month as Covid-19-related bottlenecks in production and logistics clear up, but a slowdown looms this year as global consumer demand for goods cools, weakening trade's ability to act as a driver for economic growth.

Exports in US dollar terms grew 16.9 per cent last month from a year earlier, Customs data showed yesterday, accelerating from April's 3.9 per cent increase and climbing well above an 8 per cent gain projected by economists.

Imports rose 4.1 per cent after staying unchanged in the previous month. Economists had expected a 2.8 per cent increase.

While those figures show that demand remained solid last month, exporters are reporting a drop in orders as consumers around the world start moving their spending to services instead of goods, darkening the outlook for China's companies. Soaring inflation in the United States and Europe means that households are tightening their belts.

"We always thought China could quickly resolve supply chain disruptions - this is even better than our optimistic view on this point," said Ms Wei Yao, chief economist and head of research for the Asia-Pacific at Societe Generale.

"The question from here onwards is demand - Western consumers continue to shift from goods to services and are increasingly pressured by inflation."

She added that "external demand will probably soften from here, which means the recovery of domestic demand will be even more important but challenging", given China's zero-Covid-19 approach.

China's exports surged 30 per cent last year, providing support for the economy as it contended with a property market slump and small Covid-19 outbreaks. By comparison, exports this year are expected to contribute far less to growth, complicating the picture for an economy already under tremendous strain.

"Exports may still contribute positively to economic growth, but by a much smaller margin than last year," said Ms Betty Wang, senior China economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. She expects the contribution to be lower than 1 percentage point.

The trade surplus in the month widened to US$78.8 billion (S$108.4 billion) from US$51.1 billion, with exports worth US$308.25 billion, the most in four months.

The data reflects an improvement in trade following an easing of virus outbreaks and a partial recovery in operations at factories and the world's largest port in Shanghai. Even so, logistics backlogs may have kept shipments from growing even faster.

Mr David Qu, China economist for Bloomberg Economics, said: "The rebound is likely to extend into June and July, alongside Shanghai's reopening. But it won't last long - Covid-19-zero restrictions, weakening external demand and a higher year-earlier base will cut into export growth further out."

Chinese Vice-Minister for Commerce Wang Shouwen also warned of a number of uncertainties for trade. At a briefing on Wednesday, he highlighted a fragile global economic recovery, high inflation internationally and logistics bottlenecks within China as potential threats.

Even so, he said he was confident that China could keep foreign trade growth stable.

Also uncertain is whether the US would consider rolling back any of the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods under former president Donald Trump.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday that the Biden administration is looking to "reconfigure" those levies, though she would not give a timeline beyond saying changes may come in the "coming weeks".

BLOOMBERG