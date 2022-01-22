China's central bank sends strong policy easing signals

China's policymakers are in the midst of a struggle to achieve short-term growth stability without compromising their long-term policy targets.
But if the scramble persists for too long, it may cloud the economic outlook of its trading partners, including Singapore, analysts said.
It took three straight quarters of slowing economic growth for the Chinese authorities to start opening their monetary policy tool box and stimulate economic activity.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) delivered two key interest-rate cuts this month, the first such moves in about 20 months.
These were the strongest signals of policy easing that came after fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual pace of 4 per cent, the slowest since the second quarter of 2020.
Still, Beijing's insistence on sticking to its zero-Covid-19 policy and an ongoing regulatory crackdown on businesses, including those in the property and consumer technology sectors, limit the extent to which policy easing can help in the near term, analysts said.
Mr Ting Lu, Nomura's chief economist for China, expects economic growth to weaken further in the world's second-largest economy. However, he also sees light at the end of the tunnel.
"There is a limit on the growth slowdown, which could be seriously tested in spring 2022, and Beijing may take more decisive action to arrest the downward spiral then, with growth possibly bottoming out after that," he said.
The hope is that the recent rate cuts will be followed by more aggressive easing and stimulus, to coincide with the Spring Festival holidays and the Winter Olympics. Cheaper loans may pique consumer demand in a country where household expenditure accounts for about two-thirds of GDP growth.
Retail sales growth last month came at 1.7 per cent, down from a peak of 34.2 per cent in March 2021.
The collapse in domestic demand can be traced back to the off-and-on Covid-19-related lockdowns last year and the regulatory crackdown which started in late 2020 but picked up pace last year.
Sporadic outbreaks of both the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19 in recent weeks have triggered shutdowns in several cities, including Ningbo, Xi'an and Anyang, disrupting production of everything from textile and microchips to motor vehicles.
HSBC, in a recent research note, warned of the "mother of all" supply chain disruptions if the Omicron variant spreads across Asia, especially China.
Mr Keith Wade, chief economist and strategist at Schroders, said Beijing is unlikely to abandon its zero-Covid-19 policy. Given China's role in supplying goods to the world economy, this suggests wider trouble ahead as its ports are disrupted, he said.
Exports are the only thing working for the Chinese economy. The country posted a record trade surplus last month on the back of a 15th straight month of double-digit export growth that also helped a rebound in industrial production.
The export growth and production rebound are crucial for economies such as Singapore that supply China with basic industrial components like integrated circuits and petroleum products.
Singapore's exports to China surged 36.3 per cent last month.
China is not only Singapore's top trading partner, but also commands a lion's share in Asean exports.
However, the exposure to the Chinese market can quickly become a painful liability if China's slowdown or the Covid-19 outbreaks worsen, said Dr Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research.
He said a 1 per cent decline in China's GDP growth can cut Singapore's expansion by 0.6 per cent, and 0.5 per cent for Thailand and Malaysia. "PBOC's rate cuts will help cushion the economic slowdown, but will not be material enough to drive GDP growth back to 6 per cent," he said.
In addition, China is unlikely to aggressively cut rates in order to avoid an excessive flow of credit back to the property sector as that would be seen as a policy U-turn on the common prosperity doctrine of the ruling party.
"The interest rate cuts will help the consumer, but may not be enough to offset the negative impact from falling housing prices, job losses from the tech sector and disruptions from flash lockdowns in several key cities," Dr Chua noted.
The only benefit trade-and investment-dependent economies such as Singapore may get is that China's monetary easing puts it at odds with the US, where the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to start hiking its benchmark rates from March.
Dr Chua said China's easier monetary policy will help partly offset a more aggressive Fed tightening move over the course of this year.
"The policy divergence will help Singapore and other Asean countries, especially where the economic recoveries have been uneven and lagging because of the slow vaccine roll-out," he said.
For Mr Nathan Chow, senior economist at DBS Bank, the light at the end of the tunnel comes from a pick-up in infrastructure investment.
He said China's State Council recently urged faster implementation of 102 key projects outlined in the 14th five-year plan, focusing on infrastructure developments, such as those in support of logistics and telecommunications, as well as projects concerning food and energy security.
He said that as provincial governments increase borrowing for these projects by issuing municipal bonds, Beijing will need to further ease monetary policy and ensure sufficient liquidity is available.
However, he agreed that Covid-19 will remain the wild card facing China's economy.