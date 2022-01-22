China's central bank sends strong policy easing signals

China's policymakers are in the midst of a struggle to achieve short-term growth stability without compromising their long-term policy targets.

But if the scramble persists for too long, it may cloud the economic outlook of its trading partners, including Singapore, analysts said.

It took three straight quarters of slowing economic growth for the Chinese authorities to start opening their monetary policy tool box and stimulate economic activity.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) delivered two key interest-rate cuts this month, the first such moves in about 20 months.

These were the strongest signals of policy easing that came after fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual pace of 4 per cent, the slowest since the second quarter of 2020.

Still, Beijing's insistence on sticking to its zero-Covid-19 policy and an ongoing regulatory crackdown on businesses, including those in the property and consumer technology sectors, limit the extent to which policy easing can help in the near term, analysts said.

Mr Ting Lu, Nomura's chief economist for China, expects economic growth to weaken further in the world's second-largest economy. However, he also sees light at the end of the tunnel.

"There is a limit on the growth slowdown, which could be seriously tested in spring 2022, and Beijing may take more decisive action to arrest the downward spiral then, with growth possibly bottoming out after that," he said.

The hope is that the recent rate cuts will be followed by more aggressive easing and stimulus, to coincide with the Spring Festival holidays and the Winter Olympics. Cheaper loans may pique consumer demand in a country where household expenditure accounts for about two-thirds of GDP growth.

Retail sales growth last month came at 1.7 per cent, down from a peak of 34.2 per cent in March 2021.

The collapse in domestic demand can be traced back to the off-and-on Covid-19-related lockdowns last year and the regulatory crackdown which started in late 2020 but picked up pace last year.