China's central bank injects funds into banking system again

BEIJING • China's central bank unexpectedly added liquidity to the banking system yesterday to help lenders through the tax season, a move that analysts saw as a sign that larger-scale stimulus is unlikely in the near term.

The move to add long-term funds caught the market off guard as the central bank had already injected funds last week.

The People's Bank of China offered 200 billion yuan (S$38.9 billion) of one-year loans to banks.

It kept the interest rate unchanged at 3.25 per cent, showing restraint in monetary policy after this week's worse-than-expected economic data. Liquidity in the banking system is at a reasonable and sufficient level as the operation offsets firms' need for funding to pay tax, the bank said.

The central bank also released a further 40 billion yuan on the day, as a previously announced reduction to banks' reserve ratios came into effect, taking the total injection to 240 billion yuan.

The authorities have refrained from adding cash via open-market operations for 15 straight days, citing ample liquidity.

The moderate injection indicates that the central bank remains committed to restraint in monetary easing, even with the economy slowing further last month on weak investment and demand.

Policymakers this week loosened the capital requirements for investing in infrastructure projects, another incremental measure aimed at propping up output.

Earlier this month, the People's Bank of China reduced the cost of one-year funds to banks for the first time since 2016, seeking to calm markets nervous amid a plunge in government bonds and a slowing economy.

"It's another operation of marginal easing, as the liquidity unleashed from the reserve ratio cut might not be enough to cover the funding demand during tax payments," said Ms Peiqian Liu, China economist at NatWest Markets in Singapore.

The yield on China's 10-year government bonds was little changed at 3.26 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat as of the midday break.

"I don't think the central bank wants to send any strong signal," said Mr Stephen Chiu, Asia FX and rates analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. "They always have an eye on containing financial risks, so will be super cautious when doing easing."

BLOOMBERG