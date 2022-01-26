China worried exports may be hurt by withdrawal of stimulus in some economies

BEIJING • A rapid withdrawal of stimulus by some countries could hurt China's exports, said an official with the Ministry of Commerce, as he warned of "unprecedented" difficulties ahead this year.

The outlook for international trade is clouded by uncertain demand as global economic growth is expected to lose steam amid Covid-19 outbreaks, together with labour shortages, supply chain disruptions and rising inflation, said Mr Li Xingqian, head of the ministry's foreign trade department.

"Global systemic risks are on the rise due to unbalanced economic recoveries. The overly fast withdrawal of stimulus policies by some countries could trigger contractions in demand, fluctuations in prices and, in turn, affect the exports of Chinese industry," he said on Tuesday.

China's exports surged nearly 30 per cent last year to a record high due to strong global demand, with the nation's factories humming along while production in other countries was disrupted by virus outbreaks. But the growth is widely expected to soften this year due to difficulty in exceeding last year's record levels and a likely decline in demand for work-from-home technology and healthcare equipment as other nations return to more normal consumption patterns.

Foreign shipments are also threatened by developed countries' push to bring manufacturing back home, rising material costs, clogged transportation routes and a shortage of key components like semiconductors, said Mr Li.

"Developed economies' pursuit of reshoring of industries is dividing markets and reducing the efficiency of global resource allocation," he said.

China's small exporters are squeezed by "sharply higher" costs and stalling profits despite rising revenues, he added.

Still, the government is confident that full-year trade growth will be kept within a "reasonable" range, helped by expanding new markets and a boost in credit for exporters that will strengthen their ability to deal with foreign exchange risks, Mr Li said.

BLOOMBERG