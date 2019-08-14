China's economy weakens further in July as trade tensions persist

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's economy slowed more than expected in July, worsening growth prospects as trade tensions escalate and additional US tariffs loom.

Industrial output rose 4.8 per cent from a year earlier, versus a median estimate of 6 per cent. Retail sales expanded 7.6 per cent, compared to a projected 8.6 per cent increase. Fixed-asset investment slowed to 5.7 per cent in the first seven months, versus a forecast 5.8 per cent.

The weak economic performance adds pressure on Chinese leaders to boost stimulus amid the ups and downs in the trade war with the US. The US threatened more tariffs on China, only to announce a delay on some of them this week, increasing uncertainty on how the trade war will progress.

The People's Bank of China last week called for a "rational" view on current headwinds. This shows the central bank intends to take a targeted approach to shore up output, while holding back from rolling out big monetary stimulus.

Softer exports and increased trade-war uncertainty should weigh on domestic investment, though the weakness may be somewhat offset by stronger support on infrastructure, Tao Wang, chief China economist at UBS AG in Hong Kong, wrote in a recent note. Wang forecasts growth of gross domestic product to slow to 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter as exports are hit.

"Real consumption growth will likely soften more as well, as policy support will unlikely fully offset the negative multiplier effect from the export shock and a slowing property sector," she wrote.