China GDP forecast cut at UBS, Barclays and StanChart

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - UBS Group, Barclays and Standard Chartered have cut their forecasts for China's full-year economic growth as the country sticks to tough curbs and lockdowns to control a worsening Covid-19 outbreak.

UBS downgraded its gross domestic product growth forecast to 4.2 per cent from 5 per cent "in light of the intensified downward pressure on the economy," economists led by Tao Wang said in a report to clients on Monday (April 19).

The same day, Barclays economists cut their assessment by 20 basis points to 4.3 per cent "in expectation that Covid disruptions will be prolonged."

Standard Chartered too lowered its full-year GDP projection to 5 per cent from 5.3 per cent in a report on Monday that cited the "growing toll" from lockdowns.

The UBS economists said they expect more policy support, "mainly in the form of more infrastructure investment, stronger credit growth, and easier property policy." But they added they don't see the government doing "whatever it takes" to achieve a growth target of about 5.5 per cent this year, "nor shift the Covid policy soon."

DBS Group Holdings recently cut its forecast for China's economic growth by 50 basis points to 4.8 per cent as Covid lockdowns dampen consumption and put supply chains under further strain.