China factory activity extends slump

BEIJING - China's factory activity extended declines last month as new Covid-19 infections, the worst heatwaves in decades and an embattled property sector weighed on production, suggesting that the economy will struggle to sustain momentum.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.4 last month from 49 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

While the PMI slightly beat expectations for 49.2 in a Reuters poll of analysts, it remained below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth for the second straight month, suggesting protracted weakness in the sector.

The survey shows that the world's second-largest economy is struggling to emerge from the sluggish growth seen in the June quarter, with risks darkening the outlook as high inflation and the Ukraine war hit external demand.

"The official PMIs show a further loss in economic momentum this month as the reopening boost waned and the property downturn deepened," Mr Julian Evans-Pritchard, a China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"We continue to think the economy will struggle to make much headway during the coming months."

Mr Raymond Yeung, Greater China chief economist at ANZ, trimmed his 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 3 per cent from 4 per cent as demand weakened.

He also expects activity will be disrupted owing to tighter virus controls ahead of the Communist Party Congress next month.

The sub-index for output remained unchanged but is still in contraction territory as production is disrupted by a power crunch, while the new orders sub-index grew by 0.7 points.

The new export orders index rose from 47.4 to 48.1, indicating softening momentum.

In particular, small manufacturers, which are less equipped to mitigate Covid-19 disruptions than their larger peers, suffered greater pressure last month, with their PMI down 0.3 points.

The return of tighter Covid-19 restrictions last month as new cases were reported suggests Beijing has no immediate plans to loosen its broad zero-Covid-19 policy, analysts say.

According to Mr Evans-Pritchard, 41 cities, accounting for 32 per cent of China's GDP, are now in the midst of outbreaks, the most since April when extensive lockdowns hurt the economy badly.

Extreme heat and drought also caused some regions, such as the south-western Sichuan province and neighbouring Chongqing, to suspend industrial production to ensure residential power supply, disrupting operations of well-known manufacturers like Taiwan's Foxconn and battery giant CATL.

The official composite PMI, which combines the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 51.7 from 52.5 a month prior.

But supportive government policy is expected to make up for weak domestic demand and help boost confidence, said Mr Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle.

"With heatwaves easing and government policy support helping, factory and services activity is expected to expand in the coming months," he said.

China's economy slowed sharply in the second quarter as widespread Covid-19 lockdowns hammered demand and business activity, while the property market has lurched from crisis to crisis.

REUTERS